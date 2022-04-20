So many Frisbees to catch, so many furry dog butts to sniff, so many wide open spaces in town where Fido and Rex can do their doggie thing. Below is a list of public spaces where your furry family members can run leash-free. Caveat: While many of these spots have bag dispensers and community water bowls, play it safe and bring your own.
Duckwood Dog Park
2010 Duckwood Road | Fountain Creek Regional Park opened this 3-acre fenced space on the park’s west side in 2019. It has a trail and a dedicated parking lot.
Red Rock Canyon Open Space
3550 W. High St. | Two unfenced loop trails — half-mile Lower Dog Loop and 1-mile Upper Dog Loop — bag dispensers/ trash cans and a portable toilet. Dogs must be leashed elsewhere in the open space.
Bear Creek Dog Park
1685 S. 21st. St. | This very popular 25-acre fenced space has a play area just for little guys (under 25 pounds) and a large playground for dogs of all sizes. Includes pathways, (much-loved) creek access, a water station, bag dispensers/trash cans, restrooms, an agility course and even a dog memorial (plaques available for a donation of $150 or more).
Rampart Dog Park
8270 Lexington Drive | A flat fenced space with agility equipment, bag dispensers/trash cans, a community water bowl (bring your own water), plus benches for humans.
Eastridge Dog Park
2324 Shawnee Drive | Wide open spaces (2.5 acres fenced) where pups can run, located out east past Powers Boulevard. Benches and restrooms for people, bag dispensers/trash cans, but not a lot of shade for two- or four-leggeds.
Palmer Park Dog Park
3650 Maizeland Road | It’s a no-frills fenced space (it used to be a baseball field), but the dogs don’t seem to mind. Has a parking area.
Fox Run Dog Park
2110 Stella Drive | Five fenced acres on Fox Run Regional Park’s southeast corner, with a half-mile loop trail, 1.5-acre small-dog area (25 pounds and under), and benches and shady woods for all.
Falcon Dog Park
10990 Eastonville Road | Ten fenced acres of prairie with a shade structure and bag dispensers/ trash cans.
For critter-related state, county and municipal laws, check out hsppr.org/law/laws-ordinances.