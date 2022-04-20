Insider-REC-DogParks.jpg

So many Frisbees to catch, so many furry dog butts to sniff, so many wide open spaces in town where Fido and Rex can do their doggie thing. Below is a list of public spaces where your furry family members can run leash-free. Caveat: While many of these spots have bag dispensers and community water bowls, play it safe and bring your own.

Duckwood Dog Park

2010 Duckwood Road | Fountain Creek Regional Park opened this 3-acre fenced space on the park’s west side in 2019. It has a trail and a dedicated parking lot.

Red Rock Canyon Open Space

3550 W. High St. | Two unfenced loop trails — half-mile Lower Dog Loop and 1-mile Upper Dog Loop — bag dispensers/ trash cans and a portable toilet. Dogs must be leashed elsewhere in the open space.

Bear Creek Dog Park

1685 S. 21st. St. | This very popular 25-acre fenced space has a play area just for little guys (under 25 pounds) and a large playground for dogs of all sizes. Includes pathways, (much-loved) creek access, a water station, bag dispensers/trash cans, restrooms, an agility course and even a dog memorial (plaques available for a donation of $150 or more).

Rampart Dog Park

8270 Lexington Drive | A flat fenced space with agility equipment, bag dispensers/trash cans, a community water bowl (bring your own water), plus benches for humans.

Eastridge Dog Park

2324 Shawnee Drive | Wide open spaces (2.5 acres fenced) where pups can run, located out east past Powers Boulevard. Benches and restrooms for people, bag dispensers/trash cans, but not a lot of shade for two- or four-leggeds.

Palmer Park Dog Park

3650 Maizeland Road | It’s a no-frills fenced space (it used to be a baseball field), but the dogs don’t seem to mind. Has a parking area.

Fox Run Dog Park

2110 Stella Drive | Five fenced acres on Fox Run Regional Park’s southeast corner, with a half-mile loop trail, 1.5-acre small-dog area (25 pounds and under), and benches and shady woods for all.

Falcon Dog Park

10990 Eastonville Road | Ten fenced acres of prairie with a shade structure and bag dispensers/ trash cans.

For critter-related state, county and municipal laws, check out hsppr.org/law/laws-ordinances.

