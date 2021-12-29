If the sheer number of “Hours of Fireplace Sounds” videos on YouTube is any indication, there’s just something calming about a fire. (And the real-life ones are even better.) So without further ado, here are five public firepits/fireplaces to check out this winter.

1. La Baguette Bakery and Café (Old Colorado City)

2417 W. Colorado Ave., labaguette-co.com/upstairs-wine-bar

Most of us are familiar with La Baguette’s bakery and café, but have you been to the upstairs wine bar? In addition to an impressive selection of wines, cocktails and spirits, there’s a fireplace — perfect for lounging, sheltering from the cold or, you know, just gazing into longingly.

2. Paradox Beer Company

10 Buffalo Court, Divide, paradoxbeercompany.com

If you’re a beer lover, give Paradox Beer Company’s outdoor setup a try: dog-friendly patio, stellar mountain views, a firepit and signature beers. They’re open Thursday through Monday (and closed Tuesday and Wednesday), so plan accordingly.

3. Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort

2 El Paso Blvd., bicycleresort.com

Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, the Indy’s 2021 Best Hotel bronze winner, is a bicycle-themed motor lodge, described on their site as a “base camp for adventure.” But you don’t need to be a cyclist (or a guest) to have a good time here. Drop by the lobby for a drink … by the fireplace, of course.

4. Edelweiss German Restaurant

34 E. Ramona Ave., edelweissrest.com

Only a few minutes from Downtown, Edelweiss is home to traditional German cuisine — and this holiday season, European specials like chestnut soup and yule logs. Better yet, they have an outdoor firepit and a heated patio. There’s no better place in the Springs to enjoy a riesen bretzel by the fire.

5. Ute Pass Library

8010 Severy Road, Cascade, ppld.org/ute-pass-library

Reading by the fire: a quintessential winter activity.