Being in nature, far away from the city with no cell service is a dream for some. Many go to the great outdoors to escape the bustle of modern-day life, immersing themselves in hours and days away from screens. But pleasure can turn to despair when best-laid plans falter. A wrong turn from the trail, arriving to find the campground has no vacancies or realizing your sleeping bag isn’t warm enough for the cold night ahead can all put a damper on your enjoyment. But don’t worry, there’s a way to have your freeze-dried meal and eat it too. We’ve put together a list of the best apps and websites to help you plan your outdoor adventure so you can focus on what really matters — enjoying nature.

Finding/reserving campsites

There’s nothing more frustrating than spending hours navigating outdated government camping websites, calling park offices and googling endlessly, only to realize that the campsite you wanted to reserve has been fully booked for months. Finding campsites has always been difficult, especially when planning road trips. Now, as people increasingly flock to outdoor spaces, grabbing campsites on summer weekends has become nigh impossible. Here are a few apps and websites that can help you navigate the bureaucracy of government-owned sites and find alternative options when those are full.

Growing in popularity every year, the website and app Hipcamp could be called the Airbnb of campsites. Landowners rent out their property as campsites, glampsites, RV spaces — and some even have cabins available. Offerings can vary from fully furnished cabins and RV sites with full amenities, to remote tent sites that are little more than a patch of dirt. The beauty of Hipcamp is that you can filter for different prices, activities and amenities, while scrolling over a map to compare them. Another feature: the ability to communicate with the hosts, who are generally very accommodating, and the chance to read reviews before booking. Our recommendation: Use the website to search and the app to save information; always make sure the campsite is accessible with your vehicle; and always follow local fire restrictions (regardless of whether the Hipcamp hosts allows them).

Through Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s reservation system (reservations are required for all state parks) you can reserve one of the parks system’s more than 4,000 campsites and 58 cabins and yurts.

Recreation.gov is a website and app run by 12 different federal and state government organizations, aiming to bring government-owned campsites into the 21st century. The site/app provides an interactive map that identifies campsites, national and state parks, permitting facilities, and points of interest. The beauty of this website/app is that you can input your camping dates to check availability across multiple government-owned campsites in an area. The downside is that state parks are rarely included on the app.

Hiking, running, cycling, mountain biking and more

From biking to hiking to everything in between, Colorado is a glorious treasure trove of outdoor activities. We’re especially spoiled here in the Springs, with so many state parks and mountains around that finding a specific activity or trail can be dizzying. Fortunately, there are a few apps that have done the mapping leg work so that you can do the leg work on those trails.

Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX)

COTREX appears to offer the most comprehensive trail maps available for Colorado. Run by trail managers who work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the app aims to eventually map every trail in the state — the collection is already extensive, and comes with useful navigation features. Users can filter the length, ascent and difficulty level of trails, as well as wheelchair accessibility and hosts of tags for other features. Like other trail apps, users can download maps for offline use, record their routes and share their own data about the trail. Unlike other trail apps, users can build their routes from specific sections of trails and take — as well as share — detailed field notes on those sections. Even more uncommon to other apps, COTREX not only includes hiking, biking and horseback riding but also motorcycle riding, all-terrain vehicles and off-highway vehicles as activities. Most importantly, all the features on this app are free!

AllTrails

AllTrails seems to be the most popular and known trail app in Colorado Springs. Like COTREX, AllTrails is a trail mapping app that uses crowdsourced data and allows users to publish information about trails. From there, the apps differ in what they offer and how they operate. AllTrails’ interface is less technical, thus easier to read for some, and the app operates worldwide. If you want to record all your trail activity and or plan trips outside the state or country, this app may be for you. While AllTrails offers a lengthy list of activities in the app, the more obscure ones, like paddle sports, are likely to only have one or two trails in the area. AllTrails’ biggest drawback is that it charges a yearly membership to download offline maps.

Buy and rent gear

Advice on the outdoors isn’t complete without mentioning gear — even if we’re not about to tell you there’s an app for that. Upfront costs are still among the biggest barriers to outdoor sports and activities. From mountain biking to camping to rock climbing, the upfront investment in gear will sting. Even outdoorspeople with complete collections soon find the urge to upgrade what they already have — but sticker shock at the store makes it easy to feel the world of outdoor leisure is meant only for the rich. We’re here to tell you it’s for everyone — and with a little help from these websites, you too can buy the best for your next adventure.

First, if you’re willing and able to go to physical stores in the Springs, take a look at some of our favorite used gear and rental shops. For a huge selection of second-hand gear, check out Gearonimo Sports. If you’d like to support a good cause and need hands-on customer service, Mountain Equipment Recyclers (MER) gives all their profits to regional charities and has a very helpful staff. For gear rental, you can’t beat the prices at Mountain Chalet, the oldest outdoor equipment store in Colorado. Buying from local, second-hand or rental gear shops not only gives you the opportunity to physically see the gear but is also better for the environment — as delivering online purchases typically emits more carbon.

REI RE/Supply

If the local shops don’t have what you’re looking for, you can still buy affordable used gear from REI. The global retail chain sells recreational equipment and allows its members to return most items within one year of purchase. Any dedicated REI member will remember the REI Garage Sales, where the store would sell returned items at discounted prices for one chaotic day of the year. The pandemic ended this inconvenient, frustrating event. The REI Garage Sales have been transformed into REI RE/Supply, which now sells the discounted, used gear year-round. Physical stores have a small RE/Supply section but more excitingly there’s now an online platform where members can browse gear and have it shipped to their door. Be warned, once used gear is purchased it cannot be returned to the store. Find everything from tents to hiking boots for up to half the original selling price.

Arrive Outdoors

If even the lower prices on used gear hurt your wallet — or you only need equipment for a limited amount of time — check out Arrive Outdoors. This company partners with top brands to rent out outdoor equipment for very reasonable prices. The site offers à la carte options (tents, sleeping bags, etc.) but also full camping and backpacking sets. Input the dates you’ll need the gear, select what you’d like and the equipment will be FedExed to your door. When it’s time to return the equipment, place the items back in the box, slap on the free return label and drop it off at any FedEx location.