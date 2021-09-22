Solitary wordsmiths stayed busy during the pandemic, but many of the region’s literary group activities got pushed to Zoom. Good news, though — there’s a roster of face-to-face events scheduled for fall. (Find more writers at tinyurl.com/ppld-wri-group.)
Poetry719
Pandemic restrictions permitting, Poetry719’s We Do Stuff festival will run Oct. 20-24 with activities online and all over town. It starts Wednesday with a virtual showcase and opening, continues Thursday with a disability awareness open mic, then gets super busy heading into the weekend. Friday: three open mics — Youth, Black Voices Matter and Erotic. Saturday: Poetry & Hiking, Story Time with Vanessa Little of the African American Genealogical Museum, writing workshop, Poet Laureate celebration (see p. 20), and a Silent Disco. Sunday: Mindfulness Hour, Poetry & Movement, and the Self-Care & Love Event and Art Market. Stay tuned to the Poetry719 Facebook page for changes and updates.
Hear Here Poetry
Hear Here (“encouraging young people to actively listen, write & share”) has poetry workshop and community open mic nights scheduled for Oct. 22 and Nov. 26 at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. ($5 at the door, register at cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/hear-here-open-mic). You can stay in touch with Hear Here at 719-297-1970, hearherecos@gmail.com and facebook.com/hearherepoetry.
Pikes Peak Writers
Many regular events are still online, but there’s always Writer’s Night the fourth Monday of the month at Fargo’s Pizza. Coming up: a Horror Authors Panel on Oct. 16, and there will be succor (and helpful tips) for those crazy enough to take on National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) in November — writing a 50,000 word manuscript in a single month (nanowrimo.org).