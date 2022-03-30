Caitlin Goebel’s Jester’s Privilege is the first in a new series of pop-up exhibitions at Ent Center for the Arts.
The name is derived from a concept Goebel’s recently become familiar with: “jester’s privilege,” the idea that a jester can say and do whatever they’d like because they will be perceived as a clown no matter what. This privilege — the freedom to express oneself authentically, to mock and criticize — resonated with Goebel, who has been navigating the art world as a non-traditionally educated female artist.
But the collection goes beyond this critique of what it means to be a woman working in the arts, notes Goebel. “It’s also a little bit of a celebration,” she says, “of letting the chaos of what it means to live in our time and space just take over.” Jester’s Privilege includes 11 new works, including prints, paintings and sculptural objects.
The arts is a male-dominated domain, says Goebel. And for a long time, she’s resisted the idea of being referred to as a “feminist artist” or even a woman in the arts. “Over the years, I’ve really come to realize that there’s so many things that haven’t changed for women when it comes to intellectual and creative endeavors,” she says.
Goebel references a quote by American painter Elizabeth Murray: “The greatest part about being a woman in the world of painting is that I’m not really part of it. I can do whatever I want.’”
It’s a power hierarchy that permeates every aspect of the art creating and sharing process. “It’s especially true in academia, in the arts and writing,” says Goebel. “Where, even if you have something interesting to say (which usually you do), you have to jump through so many hoops to even be considered anything other than ‘Oh, that’s cute.’
“Every day, I wake up and I like to think, ‘That’s not true. I’m a good artist.’ But I see how it plays out in my own life and also the lives of other women around me constantly. So I’m really trying to embrace the idea that if no one’s going to take me seriously, then I’ll just do whatever I want.”
According to Goebel, female artists experience the industry differently. “I think, often, other female-identifying artists and I will be held to a different set of intellectual standards when trying to describe why and what [we’re] making,” says Goebel. “Especially when I was in college, I would see a lot of the time in a critique, male-identifying students were just able to say, ‘I was thinking about this thing, and I made this about it.’ Even if it didn’t make any sense.”
Oftentimes, she adds, women encounter invasive and inappropriate inquiries; instead of concrete questions about their work, they are asked to divulge unnecessary, intimate details. (“That was very much my experience when I did the Missing the Point series [a previous collection],” says Goebel.)
Goebel hopes the strangeness of her work is a way for people to connect with her message. “I hope that when people see these things, they’re sort of tickled by how bizarre they are, but they use that as an invitation to get a little bit closer and try to tap in to some of the feelings that I’m trying to express and the universal experiences that we all go through in life."
