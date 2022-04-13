Red Threads, a recurring local exhibit, is inspired by an old Chinese proverb: “An invisible red thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place or circumstance. The thread may stretch or tangle, but it can never break.”
This is what artist Catherine Giglio had in mind when she created Red Threads nearly a decade ago. The collaborative art show, which doubles as a fundraising event, supports local artists and a local nonprofit. The Never Alone Foundation, based in the Springs, helps bridge the financial gap for families looking to adopt internationally.
This year, Red Threads – Intertwined is supporting a second nonprofit, Converge, which “use[s] books and poetry to connect our city to wonder and delight.” A portion of all proceeds will go toward these two organizations.
This month’s Red Threads exhibit is the sixth — and the fourth at Kreuser Gallery. Artwork available for purchase includes photography, fiber art, mixed media and oil painting, and several artists are featured: Lelia Davis, Lori DiPasquale, Catherine Giglio, Jenny Kruckeberg, Wendy Reis and Jeanne Steiner.
Abby Kreuser, who manages the day-to-day operations at her gallery, was also asked to show art — and she obliged. “It’s hard for me to exhibit in my own space,” Kreuser admits, “because I feel like it should be for other people.”
Last year, she started buying bouquets from Christy Metz, a local florist and the creative director for Sweetwater (a flower market in Old Colorado City). Each month, Kreuser would take pictures of these flowers, and pretty soon she had built up a portfolio.
Then, says Kreuser, her curating experience came into play. “I’d think, ‘OK, I’m going to have this many of this size and this many of this size ... how would I hang it?’” says Kreuser. “I can kind of curate my stuff on the wall as I’m doing it.” Her photographs are printed on watercolor paper and varnished with acrylic, giving them a painting-like illusion.
The gallery typically hosts at least one fundraising event a year. The most recent, with Concrete Couch, was held in January.
Kreuser comes from a community-forward family. “My mom worked for nonprofits growing up and I’ve seen the impact that they have on our community,” says Kreuser. Her mother, Pat Ellis, was Silver Key’s executive director (and has also worked for Cheyenne Village and the Center for Prevention of Domestic Violence, now known as TESSA.)
“Joining the arts and nonprofits together,” says Kreuser, “it’s just something I feel like I need to do — it’s a way of giving back.”
The Seagull
Need a little free theater in your life? Pikes Peak Community College theater department is putting on a production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. You can see the tragicomedy April 14 through 24 (at various times) at Pikes Peak Community College, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. For more info, visit tinyurl.com/PPCC-TheSeagull.
Art Aloud
Celebrate National Poetry Month with “Art Aloud,” an open-mic event with musicians, artists and poets. Come to watch… or come to share! There are two shows left of this four-part series: Friday, April 15, from 4-7 p.m., at Academy Art and Frame Company, 7560 N. Academy Blvd., and Saturday, April 16, from 4-6 p.m., at Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd. For more info, see facebook.com/Art1elevenGallery.
Read: The Children Act
Reporter Anna Fiorino is reading Ian McEwan’s The Children Act, a story about a judge presiding over a case where a 17-year-old boy (and his parents) refuses a blood transfusion that could save his life. “Time is running out. Should the secular court overrule sincerely held faith?”
Watch: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Graphic designer Zk Bradley suggests Until the Wheels Fall Off. “It’s a documentary about Tony Hawk’s life, his rise to fame and contributions to the skateboard community,” says Zk. Available on HBO Max.
Listen: Right in the Schoolies
Reporter Stephen Hirst is listening to Right in the Schoolies, “[a] podcast in which a current UK schoolteacher speaks to people from all walks of life (journalists, pro rugby players, actors, etc.) about their school days. Expect amusing stories, heartfelt reflections and eclectic guests.” Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Mario Kart 8
The Indy staff’s been playing the new tracks in Mario Kart 8. “Mario Kart is always a good time (even if it does ruin friendships, hahaha),” says Art Director Dustin Glatz. Available for Nintendo Switch.