The ROLL Bike Art Festival will celebrate its sweet 16 a little later than usual this year, but with no less fanfare than parties of the past. After the pandemic derailed the original opening scheduled in May, organizers decided to take a wait-and-see approach and push the festival to fall. Now, finally, the festival is all tuned up and ready to rock and roll — responsibly.
“We plan to be very careful about following all social distancing guidelines,” says Amy Seltzer, event co-creator, artist and cyclist. “Fortunately, viewing art is a bit of a socially distanced experience anyway.”
This year’s show is titled License to Roll and it has several special features for attendees. First is the collection of vintage bicycle license plates provided by Brian Gravestock. Gravestock built quite the vintage bike collection in his time as the owner of Brian’s Bicycle Repair (now closed) and Seltzer is thrilled to have him participate.
“Attendees flock to the vintage stuff and they love to talk about it,” says Seltzer. “They have so many great stories to share. It really tends to build community.”
If that’s not cool enough, the art show is also proud to welcome several national and international guests, a feat that Seltzer proudly credits to the hard work of volunteer Chelsey Doell, who sought out new artists on social media and other channels for the show.
Seltzer is also looking forward to finding out how people in the cycling industry have fared in recent months. Bicycles have reigned supreme as a balm for the pandemic blues since March and the two-wheeled renaissance has been instrumental in providing cabin-fevered folks a way to get out of the house and explore their communities safely — and from a distance. It has also resulted in a positive uptick for retailers, repair shops and manufacturers, albeit a bittersweet one.
“I’m excited to hear people’s stories about their success in selling and maintenancing bikes,” says Seltzer. “Even though there weren’t any races this year, the industry was just going crazy, so I can’t wait to hear about their experiences.”
Asked what Roll means to her after so many years at the helm, Seltzer says the event has completely changed her life.
“Any major person who has had an influence on me has always been somebody who I met through Roll,” says Seltzer, noting that she met her cancer surgeon through the event, as well as her real estate agent. “It’s not just an art show. It has had an impact on many different, critical parts of my life. I can’t see what my life would have been without it.”
The event will be held outdoors at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort and select pieces will be on display after the show, as well. Attendees are advised to dress for the unpredictable Colorado weather and wear a mask in compliance with state orders.
5-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., free, facebook.com/RollBikeArt