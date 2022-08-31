Since this week’s First Friday arts celebration is the last one of the summer, there will, of course, be popsicles! You’ll need a Popsicle Passport to take part in the progressive summer dessert tasting at the dozen or so participating Downtown venues, but you can score one for 10 bucks at downtowncs.com/event/popsicle. Two things: Organizers suggest you register ASAP because the digital passports “WILL sell out.” And, when you use your PIN to check in at each location, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $100 Downtown Gift Card that will get you cool stuff at over 100 Downtown businesses. Anyway, here’s a selection of September First Friday offerings that we’re finding particularly enticing...
• G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com, 720-951-0573. Recurrent Rhythms — If you are very, very still, you can smell the Earth and hear the wild sounds in Jean Gumpper’s woodcut prints of wetlands. She says “my work hovers between representation and abstraction and often focuses on the edges between water and land. Walking, hiking, and looking are the beginnings of my prints. This contemplative, restorative practice is an intimate and direct approach to visualizing nature.” You can also take in Lelia Davis’ mood-altering Expression — “Combining art with her background in wellness, biology and interest in environmental conservation, the focus of her work is to depict endangered land and its fragility.”
• Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., 719-464-5880, kreusergallery.com. Freeform, Finding freedom in the unconventional — new works by Michelle Isham: “Each additive or subtractive change to the canvas takes me on a journey, often taking a very circuitous route before ending up just the way it’s meant to be.”
• Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com, 719-520-1899. Arnest Fest: The Works of Bernard Arnest — “While taught to separate the self from ‘picture making,’ he acknowledged that there was no true way to remove the pleasure and self-satisfaction that transforms picture making into painting.”
• The Garfield Gallery, 332 E. Willamette Ave., 719-227-8836, garfieldgallery.com. Letting Go by Hunter Groves — “Vibrant and fun, moody and somber, abstract and representational; I’ve tried to give these descriptive pairs their own voice and stage. Given this, Letting Go is a bit of a mish-mash collection of some of my favorite works.”
• Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave., surfacegallerycos.com. Your Family Is So Big by Diane Reeves — “Over the past couple of years, a new status quo has settled across our social spirit: isolation, disruption, enclosure, and exclusion. Observers suggest this contemporary situation has in many ways uncovered a pre-existing bent toward dis-integration, implying a preference for alienation and distance. ... This show explores the ways in which our social relations are embedded in our beings, proposing a solution to our remoteness: an embrace of all things everywhere as kindred siblings.”
Blessed Bacchanal
Join the Pagan folk of the Blessed Bacchanal for an all-ages evening-to-late-night gathering featuring fire dancers, live music, food, vendors, a drum circle and more. “We are a nighttime arts, crafts and entertainment faire that celebrates local artisans and performers at our twice-monthly Pagan-themed events.” Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.; $18 online at tinyurl.com/sept3-BB, $25 at the door; 511 N. 30th St. in Old Colorado City; see blessedbacchanal.com for more information and a schedule of future events.
Flight Butterfly Reveal
This year’s Butterfly REveal — the 15th! — happens Friday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Area artists created butterfly and dragonfly garden art that will be on display at this free event and then auctioned off Sept. 24. It’s the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs’ main fundraising event, supporting Springs schools and international service projects. Learn more about Flight at csflight.org, where you will also be able to buy tickets to the Butterflies & Boots Gala and Auction.