The Springs Ensemble Theatre is offering audiences beleaguered by excessive holiday cheer a dark and terrifying respite with a powerful digital performance of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous tale of a doctor whose cruel and violent alter ego wreaks havoc on a hapless population has been unleashed via on-demand streaming and is available through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Performing a decidedly creepy play in the midst of a season devoted to all things holly and jolly wasn’t SET’s original plan. The show was set to open in the far more fitting month of October until the uncertainty of the pandemic made the ensemble change course. While the change created new challenges, the upside is that audiences who have had enough Nutcracker renditions and Santa flicks can enjoy something sinister and mysterious instead.
“Audiences can expect a very different version of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde compared to the Fredric March or Spencer Tracy versions done in old Hollywood,” says show director Taylor Geiman. “It’s a much darker, more psychologically complex version of the classic story.”
Geiman says the decision to film the play did cause a few growing pains for an ensemble used to the natural flow of the theater. However, he says everyone worked hard to ensure the performance was a success.
“What inspires me about this particular performance is how everyone involved, from actors and producers to company members and designers, had to transition into the medium of film — shooting out of sequence, no formal rehearsals, no live audiences — pretty seamlessly,” says Geiman. “Despite a pandemic, I’m proud that we managed to come together to make a work of art that we all can be proud to present to a worldwide audience.”
“Rehearsing was interesting because we shot this like a film instead of a traditional performance,” says Matt Radcliffe, president of SET. Radcliffe performs in the show as Sir Danvers, Enfield and a few other roles. “We had one-on-one rehearsals with Taylor and then filmed the whole performance over a week in early November. This speaks to what we strive to do at SET, which is to defy convention and do things you may not see anywhere else.”
Creating during a crisis has been difficult for the ensemble in more ways than just logistics. Members of the ensemble are also struggling to thrive without live audiences, while navigating challenges in their non-theater careers and dealing with the pervading malaise of isolation. Yet, the ensemble still continues to rise to the challenge.
“My inspiration comes from the fact that there are close to a million performers out of work,” says Radcliffe. “Most theater companies are dark. If SET has the ability to create, we’re going to keep creating. We want people to know that artists are still creating and we’ll never stop.”
Available to stream on-demand through Dec. 20, $25 suggested donation per household, springsensembletheatre.org