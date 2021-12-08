The Holiday Play Festival (by The Best Playwrights We Could Muster), a Give! Campaign event, is Springs Ensemble Theatre’s biggest fundraiser of the year: two hours, 10 plays, 12 actors.
Jeremiah Walter, its executive producer, says the festival has something for everyone: “It’s comedic, it’s got some darker elements to it, there’s stuff that’s irreverent, there’s stuff that’s really sweet, there’s more traditional holiday stuff, some stuff not so traditional.” And since each play averages around 10 minutes, if one’s not your cup of tea, it won’t be long before the next.
The Reckless Christmas Pageant, by Richard Sebastian-Coleman, follows New York City directors taking over a church pageant; Dépaysée, by Hollyann McCann, is about experiencing Christmas abroad; Boxed In, by Amy Pieri, centers on a couple rehashing the “Should we have had kids?” question; The Last Rustle, by Phil Ginsburg, is a rumination on aging; and in Polar Opposites, by Jeremiah Walter, Santa and his head elf find a new place for the workshop.
Last summer, SET received nearly 30 submissions from playwrights across the country. Due to time constraints and COVID safety precautions, the selection process looked a little different.
The SET team had to answer two simultaneous questions: (1) Which plays will work best in this two-hour time frame, and (2) how can we limit the overall cast to 12 people or fewer (to minimize the number of people backstage)? “The main factor was the quality of the script,” says Walter. “But there were all of these other considerations based on cast size, costume changes, the ease of putting on [the play] in our small little black box ... things like that.”
The smaller cast size made for some logistical challenges, especially when determining the running order of the festival. How quickly could someone change from their character in one play to another character in the next? Each actor in the Holiday Play Festival plays anywhere from three to seven different characters.
Obstacles aside, it has been a rewarding experience, says Walter: “It’s really hard to put into words what it’s like. And for a lot of these folks, most of them have day jobs, but it’s what they love to do. And they were deprived of that for nearly two years. … So that’s been the most rewarding, is giving an opportunity for people to do what they love to do again after that break.”
Funds raised from the festival will go toward production expenses — rent, costumes, sets, lighting, soundboards — for future performances, and allow SET to continue doing what they do best: supporting and uplifting the local creative community.
“That money helps support not only established artists [actors, lighting technicians, sound designers, etc.] but helps to cultivate the artists of the next generation,” says Walter.
Wintersong
Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble’s seasonal concert is at a new venue this year: Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (601 N. Tejon St.). “Programming will remain true to the heart and soul of the Wintersong experience, reflecting on mystery, the beauty of the natural world as it can only be revealed in winter, the changing seasons, and the intersection of darkness and light.” Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. (The performance will also be available on YouTube for a limited time starting Dec. 17.) Go to cvae.org to reserve your free seats.
Fire and Ice Figure Skating Exhibition
Watch national and world competitors’ programs before they head to the 2022 U.S. Nationals. Friday, Dec. 17, at 6:15 p.m. at The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Admission is free. See broadmoorskatingclub.com for more info.
A Nutcracker: A Holiday Tradition Remixed
A contemporary twist on the Christmas classic, with ballet dancers, but also acrobats, martial artists and aerialists. Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. For tickets, go to tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/events or call 719-255-3232.