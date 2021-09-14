READ: Animal Dreams
Managing Editor Mary Jo Meade suggests Barbara Kingsolver’s 1990 novel Animal Dreams, which won the Edward Abbey Award for Ecofiction. Codi Noline goes home to Grace, Arizona, to take care of her dying father and helps the town take on the mining company that’s polluting their river.
WATCH: The Expanse
Reporter Jeanne Davant calls The Expanse “perhaps the best sci-fi series ever made.” The Hugo Award-winning series, set in a future where humans have colonized the solar system, was renewed for a sixth (and final) season last year. Available on Amazon Prime.
LISTEN: Other People’s Problems
Other People’s Problems lets you sit in on real therapy sessions with Hillary McBride and her clients: “No actors. No auditions. No artifice. This is what people really sound like when they talk about traumatic births, turbulent divorces, eating disorders and tough childhoods.” Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Tales of Arise
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz’s game pick is Tales of Arise, a new action RPG: “300 years of tyranny. A mysterious mask. Lost pain and memories. Wield the Blazing Sword and join a peculiar untouchable girl to fight your oppressors. Experience a tale of liberation, featuring characters with next-gen graphical expressiveness!” Available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S and Windows.