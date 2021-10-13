Watch: The Harder They Fall
Distribution Manager Tracie Woods is giving TheHarder They Fall a try. The recently released Western stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz and Idris Elba. “Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.” Available on Netflix.
READ: Sanctuary
Reporter Stephen Hirst is reading Sanctuary, a memoir by Emily Rapp Black, the New York Times bestselling author of The Still Point of the Turning World. “Drawing on contemporary psychology, neurology, etymology, literature, art, and self-help, Emily Rapp Black shows how we need a more complex understanding of this concept when applied to stories of loss and healing and overcoming the odds, knowing that we may be asked to rebuild and reimagine our lives at any moment, and often when we least expect it.”
Listen: Up and Vanished
Associate Accountant Rachel Tyrrell is listening to Up and Vanished. In Season 3, host Payne Lindsey covers the 2017 disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner: “With more than 2,300 missing indigenous women in the U.S., Loring HeavyRunner’s story is among the few logged in the National Missing Persons database, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute which many are calling an Indigenous Missing Person data crisis.” Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Lost Judgment
Lost Judgment is on Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz’s “to play” list. The action-adventure Japanese RPG released last month is the latest installment in the thriller series, a direct sequel to Judgment. Available for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.