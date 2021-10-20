Watch: Like Stories of Old
Reporter Kristian DePue’s been watching video essays by Tom van der Linden on the YouTube channel Like Stories of Old. Topics include “On Ecological Disconnect, Climate Despair, and Our Changing Relation to Nature,” “Can We Be Heroes Again? Confronting the Banality of Modern Evil” and “How (Not) to Tell a Meaningful Zombie Story.” Watch at youtube.com/c/LikeStoriesofOld/videos.
READ: A Dream of a Woman
Reporter Heidi Beedle is reading Casey Plett’s A Dream of a Woman. “Award-winning novelist Casey Plett (Little Fish) returns with a poignant suite of stories that center on transgender women … An ethereal meditation on partnership, sex, addiction, romance, groundedness and love, the stories in A Dream of a Woman buzz with quiet intensity and the intimate complexities of being human.”
Listen: Because of Anita
Managing Editor Mary Jo Meade recommends Because of Anita, a four-part podcast about Anita Hill and the legacy of her 1991 testimony about Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, whom she accused of having sexually harassed her. The Oct. 11 segment features the first public discussion between Hill and Christine Blasey Ford, who testified 27 years later. Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Pyre
Editorial art director Dustin Glatz is playing Pyre. Sure, it’s a few years old — “but it’s fun, and it’s an interesting take on sports games!” The party-based RPG game is available for PlayStation 4 and on Steam (Windows/Mac/Linux).