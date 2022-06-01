En route to the glorious southern beaches of our mountainous state, we pass a sign on I-25 for “Stem Beach.” Well, that sounded like an opportunity to pad this beach story out by a few hundred more words, so we decided to take a quick detour at Exit 91. Turns out, Stem Beach is an unincorporated community that, according to Wikipedia, was named for the “reeds with prominent stems” that grow along the community’s two reservoirs, which are St. Charles Reservoir Number Two and St. Charles Reservoir Number Three. That implies the existence of a third reservoir, a St. Charles Reservoir Number One, which we were unable to locate, as it doesn’t appear on the map. The sense of foreboding in the car ratchets up. I lock the doors.

After making the turn, and driving for quite a while along a fenced-off area claiming to be “Stem Beach Road” to the west of I-25, it becomes clear that the two bodies of water do exist here, but there was no access point. A few dirt roads quickly led up to locked gates and barbed wire. We get a few weird looks from some guys in construction hats. After driving back and forth for a while in search of a path to the community’s namesake beach, we made a stop at one of the two cannabis dispensaries serving the Stem Beach region to see if we could get to the bottom of this beach situation. I walked in and greeted the man at the front desk.

“Hello. We’re looking for the beach?”

“Beach?”

“Yeah. Stem Beach. That’s where we are, right? There’s got to be a beach, yeah?”

“That’s just a name. I mean, I guess there is a beach, but the lakes are on the oil company’s property. And I wouldn’t try to get in there. Those guys are real S.O.B.s.”

Some quick internet sleuthing revealed the second-most-popular entry for Stem Beach in a travel blog post that’s over 20 years old by one Steve Garufi, a bicyclist who stopped there during the Wild West days of the internet. Garufi claims that “Stem Beach is not a shabby town.” This is a preposterous claim, as his blog contains photographic evidence to the contrary, which consists of photos of rusted, used car parts and illiterate hand-painted signs warning passersby that “there is nothing for sell.” You can read about Garufi’s glorious expedition here, preserved in all its early 2000s, geocities-like internet era glory: stevegarufi.com/stembeach.htm.

In conclusion, there appears to be no beach area the public can access, and we were likewise unable to confirm the existence of stems (or sticks, or seeds). Do not be fooled by the exit signs: You do not want to stop in Stem Beach. There is nothing for you here. Stem Beach, you are a lie.