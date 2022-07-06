If you take the Route 3 bus into Manitou Springs, or the free Route 33 shuttle to the Incline or Pikes Peak Cog Railway, you’ll get to experience a new set of Manitou-funded artwork on the eastern edge of the town’s Memorial Park. Colorado Springs’ Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) recently unveiled the pair of re-dressed bus stops with conservation-themed murals and text by Manitou Springs artist Brenda Biondo.
Biondo, an artist and photographer, moved to Manitou Springs in 1999. She was born and raised in New York City but spent a decade in Washington, D.C., where she didn’t want to spend the rest of her life. Biondo holds a B.A. in communication arts with a concentration in journalism from James Madison University and wrote professionally about environmental and conservation issues. “When I switched to photography full-time, I knew I wanted to keep some focus on conservation issues. I didn’t want to be a photojournalist [or] a documentary photographer.” She checked out a variety of places around the country before finding Manitou, even settling in Boulder for a short time. “I’m addicted to blue sky and open space, and so when I saw the landscape here and the light and how charming Manitou was, I fell in love immediately.”
The bus stops are Biondo’s third public artwork and while she doesn’t use public transportation, she supports it. “I wanted to give the people that were using [it] some art to look at. I see how many people have been using [the stops] lately… and I knew that with all the festivals we have in the park that there were tons of people here.”
The new murals were funded by MACH, the Manitou Springs Arts, Culture, and Heritage initiative, a .3 percent sales tax to promote arts and culture in town approved by voters in 2018. When MACH put out a call for 2022 pitches, Biondo responded by taking photos of the existing bus stop shelters and mocking up the murals and text. On the advice of Becca Sickbert, executive director of the Manitou Springs Arts District, she got pre-approval from MMT since they owned the stop. MMT approved, Manitou voters approved and the project went forward.
For the quartet of murals, Biondo leaned on her love of stained glass and how the windows of churches and cathedrals inspire a sense of awe and reverence for religion. “I thought it would be nice to create artwork that also inspired a sense of reverence and awe for nature,” she says. The animals were a mix of endangered and non-threatened as well as local and international. Each piece, a combination of photography and digital artwork, took between 10 and 50 hours to produce. They were then printed on double-sided vinyl through a collaboration she built with the local Creative Consortium, known for their custom applications. The accompanying text she wrote enlists her experience as a journalist and passion as a conservationist.
What’s next for Biondo? She laughs. “I’m looking for anything I can wrap now!”
Steel City: 1980-2004
Learn about Pueblo steelworkers’ historic fight for labor rights through the new Steel City: 1980-2004 exhibit at El Pueblo History Museum. “[E]xplore the evolution and history of a steel-making community in the late 20th century, as the mill and the city survived downsizing and corporate raiding but endured with solidarity and grit.” 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; see historycolorado.org/el-pueblo-history-museum for ticket prices and more info.
The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, a guy named Bob Salem will embark on a test of endurance as he attempts to push a peanut up Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak. Yes, it’s been done three times before in the past 150 years, but not by Bob, who’s accepted the challenge as part of Manitou Springs’ sesquicentennial celebration. Cheer him on at the Barr Trail trailhead in Manitou. More info at tinyurl.com/bob-and-the-peanut.