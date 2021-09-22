Gallery owner Lauren Ciborowski asked Su Kaiden Cho three times to show at The Modbo.
“She was like, ‘I don’t usually ask any artist three times.’ I feel like it really pushed me to give her the proposal, and I’m grateful to have that support,” says Cho, who is nominated for Best Artist in the Indy’s Best of 2021. His upcoming exhibit, I was, I am, I will be, opening Friday, Oct. 1, features paintings, sculptural paintings (3D art) and installation artwork; these are pieces Cho has been working on over the last couple years.
“If you really think about it, there is no originality in art form,” he says. “We can’t claim the arts. The only thing that we can really claim is the context [in which] we use the material and how we voice it.”
Cho was born in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to Colorado Springs when he was 9 years old. Most of his artwork is informed by his experience as a Korean American — and the loss of identity he’s endured.
Identities, Cho says, don’t fit neatly into categories. Until he got his American citizenship, the identity designated to him was “alien immigrant.”
“I’ve always held on to that green card,” says Cho. “And it doesn’t even specify the nationality of where I was coming from. ... So having that [alien] title, I was lost in the sense of like, ‘Where do I really belong? Who am I really?’” Cho was not quite an American, yet he was told he was too Americanized for Korea.
“Every time I go back to visit [Korea], I feel like I need to put on this mask to fit in with the society. If I come back to America, I have to put on a different mask,” he says. “So [I’m] putting on different faces every time.
“I don’t know where [I] culturally fit in,” Cho continues. “But ultimately, having no face at all — I feel like that’s the beauty of who I am.”