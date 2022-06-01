Denver: Meow Wolf

(1338 First St., Denver, meowwolf.com)

A psychedelic experience … without the psychedelics. Convergence Station, Meow Wolf’s third permanent exhibition, is the product of over 300 creatives, taking “immersive art experience” to the next level. (The other two exhibits are in Santa Fe and Las Vegas.) Admission to this four-story dreamscape is only $35 for Colorado residents, so take advantage! Discounts are available for seniors, military members and children.

Morrison: Tiny Town & Railroad

(6249 S. Turkey Creek Road, Morrison, tinytownrailroad.com)

The cutest teeny-tiny town is back open for summer. Originally built in 1915 by George Turner for his daughter, “Turnerville” later became “Tiny Town,” a unique public attraction. It was adopted by the Northern Colorado Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management, which established the nonprofit Tiny Town Foundation. Turner’s miniature world is a historical landmark of sorts; for over a century, it has been loved by children and adults (and miniature enthusiasts) alike.

Somewhere Near Alamosa: Great Sand Dunes National Park

(11999 State Highway 150, Mosca, nps.gov/grsa/index.htm)

Missing winter sports season? This is the next best thing. Ski, sandboard and sled your way around this national park. Just over a two-hour drive away, it’s the perfect day trip — or bring a tent and make a weekend of it.

Trinidad: Art Cartopia

(2702 Freedom Road, Trinidad, artcartopia.com)

A wacky-weird-wonderful roadside attraction. (Bet you’ve never been to one of these before!) At the free museum, over 25 themed “art cars” are on display year-round.