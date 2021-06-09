JUNE
Cottonwood Community Juneteenth Celebration
Through June 26
Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com
In partnership with My Black Colorado and A LaTegro Production, the Juneteenth installation features diverse, eclectic works from more than a dozen up-and-coming and established Front Range artists.
Date Night Starlight Safari
Through Aug. 21
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, cmzoo.org/events
Need to revamp date night? Cancel your dinner reservations and take a two-hour private evening tour of America’s only mountain zoo. Because there’s nothing like a night with hippos and monkeys to revitalize a marriage. This one’s for 21-pluses only.
Victor’s Sunnyside Cemetery Tours
Through Sept.18
Sunnyside Cemetery, Seventh St., Cripple Creek, victormuseum.com/MuseumEvents.htm
This atypical summer activity is presented by Victor’s Lowell Thomas Museum. Take a walking tour of Sunnyside Cemetery and learn more about its history and residents.
Beards, Bonnets and Brews Festival
June 12
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, coloradosprings.gov/beardsbonnetsbrews
Tastings from 30 local breweries and distilleries, live music, food trucks, games from the late 1800s, and don’t forget about the Best Beard and Best Bonnet competitions. Free besides the tasting 10-punch card ($22).
Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con
June 12
Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., cospringscomicandtoycon.com
Toys, comics, games and cards. Also in attendance: comedian and voice actor Mark “KidWok” Britten (from Dragon Ball Z). Cosplay: encouraged. Admission: $5.
Garden of the Gods 10-Mile, 10K, and 10K Trail Run
June 13
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, gardentenmile.com
If running 10 miles at 7 a.m. sounds good to you, I’d head on over to gardentenmile.com. If running 6.5 miles at 7:15 a.m. sounds good to you, I’d head on over to gardentenmile.com. If not running any miles (ever, at any time, for any reason) sounds good to you, I’d still head on over to gardentenmile.com. There are volunteer positions available that might be more your speed ;)
Top of the World Rodeo
June 12-13
Teller County Fairgrounds, 500 W. Carr Ave., Cripple Creek, visitcripplecreek.com/event/top-of-the-world-rodeo
There’s bareback riding. There’s bull riding. There’s tie-down roping and team roping. There’s a Wild West show with longhorn steers. Need I say more?
Buffalo Lodge Stampede
June 19
Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., bicycleresort.com
Celebrate five years of the one-of-a-kind resort with a “choose your own adventure” bike ride and concert. Pick one of three cycling routes, win prizes, enjoy food trucks and listen to live music.
Green Box Arts Festival
June 21-July 11
Various locations, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org
From American Ballet Theatre performances to silversmithing classes to arts camps to a James Turrell Skyspace, this festival is the definition of “something for everyone.”
The Sound of Music
June 25-29
Colorado Springs Christian Schools, 4845 Mallow Road, danceinthesprings.com/performances
Kick off summer with a local performance of a classic, The Sound of Music, courtesy of Colorado Ballet Society.
Front Range Maker’s Market
June 26
Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Drive, Monument, creativecrafters.org
An outdoor shopping experience with over 80 vendors. Browse home décor, jewelry, accessories, vintage goods, plants, art and food.
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
June 27
Pikes Peak, 5089 Pikes Peak Hwy., ppihc.com
An automobile race to the summit of Pikes Peak. Attend as a spectator or contestant in the 99th “Race to the Clouds.”
Social Cornhole Summer League
June 30-Aug. 11
The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., gocornhole.com
It’s cornhole season and GO Cornhole is offering seven weeks of games for beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions. Bring old friends or meet new ones. Registration deadline is June 15.
Victor Gem and Mineral Show
June 18-20
298 Victor Ave., Victor, stcfg.com/GemAndMineralShow.htm
Calling all geology enthusiasts! Buy gems, cabochons and geodes, go to auctions, pan for gold at the Lowell Thomas Museum and watch a presentation on the geology of local gold mining operations.
JULY
Colorado Renaissance Festival
July 3-Aug. 22
650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur, coloradorenaissance.com
Break out the peasant outfits (noble or squire works too) and get ready to feast and joust.
Fourth of July Symphony on Your Porch
July 4
Various locations, coloradospringssports.org/4th-of-july-symphony-in-the-park
“In the Park” is “On Your Porch” this year. Tune in to local radio stations to listen to concerts and watch the fireworks from your yard. Or check out the map to scout fireworks-watching locations.
“Then and Now” Photo Exhibit
July 8-September
PPLD-Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, visitcos.com/events-calendar
Mike Pach’s exhibit, aptly titled Then and Now, will feature 50 pairs of historic photographs and their contemporary counterparts. Part of the Colorado Springs sesquicentennial celebration.
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
July 15-17
Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, pikespeakorbust.org
There’s bareback riding. There’s bull riding. There’s tie-down roping and team roping. There’s a Wild West show with longhorn steers. Need I say more?
Colorado Springs Water Lantern Festival
July 10
Prospect Lake, 280 S. Union Blvd., waterlanternfestival.com
Come together with friends, family and neighbors to design and release lanterns that will join others, carrying hope and connection.
2021 Colorado Springs PrideFest Week
July 13-18
The six-day festival starts with an equality and inclusion workshop and ends with a drag show and dance party. Check facebook.com/pridefest/ for updates.
Rocky Mountain State Games
July 16-18 & 23-25
Multiple venues, coloradospringssports.org
Test your mettle in a wide range of sports, from judo to badminton to cricket to drone soccer to floorball to orienteering.
People’s Tiny House Festival
July 17-18
5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, peoplestinyhousefestival.com
If you happen to be in the area (or even if you aren’t anywhere close), consider going to the People’s Tiny House Festival. There will be expos, panel discussions and, of course, a food court and live music.
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
July 23-24
Centennial Park, Cañon City, royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com
Events include whitewater competitions, a mountain bike ride, a trail run and a build-your-own-boat race. Profits will help fund Arkansas River restoration and expansion of the park.
Vintage Market Days
July 23-25
Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, vintagemarketdays.com/market/colorado-springs
The “upscale vintage-inspired” market will have art, antiques, clothing, décor and accessories. One ticket is good for the whole weekend.
Pearl DeVere Day
July 24
Old Homestead House Museum, 353 E. Myers Ave., Cripple Creek, oldhomesteadhouse.com/pearl-devere-day
Pay homage to the legendary brothel-owning Pearl DeVere (aka “The Soiled Dove of Cripple Creek”) by participating in the Bed Races, where contestants will be judged on speed, design and team costumes. Or get a “Black Cow” from the beer garden and enjoy Victorian acts and dancing.
The Colorado Mud Run
July 31
RAM Off-Road Park, 12750 State Hwy. 94
Like it dirty? The Colorado Mud Run has options for a 5K, 2K or multiple laps. Bring your friends, an extra change of clothes and, if you can manage it, someone else’s car.
Sesquicentennial Downtown Celebration
July 31
Various locations, downtown Colorado Springs, coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration
The long-awaited festival is here at last! Colorado Springs is turning 150, and to celebrate, there’ll be [drumroll, please] a community parade on Tejon Street and a #PartyLikeIts1871 street festival (with live music, carriage rides, booths and food). The birthday bash is joined by a celebration of the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, with the games broadcast on the big screen, food, a beer garden and more.
AUGUST
Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb
Aug. 7
Pikes Peak, coloradospringssports.org/pikespeakcyclinghillclimb
Top competitive and recreational cyclists from around the world test their strength and endurance in a competitive race or a gran fondo fun run to the summit of Pikes Peak — a 4,725-foot climb with more than 156 turns over 12-plus miles.
Downtown Walking Tour: COS @150
Aug. 7
Story Coffee, 120 E. Bijou St., downtowncs.com/event/tours
Inspired by the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum exhibit COS@150 — 150 objects for 150 years — this walking tour explores the city’s culture and history. A free beverage is included with the ticket.
Donkey Derby Days
Aug. 14-15
Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, cripplecreekdonkeys.com OR visitcripplecreek.com/event/donkey-derby-days/
This year marks the 90th annual Donkey Derby Days. Come celebrate the resident donkey herd, animals whose ancestors played an important role in Cripple Creek’s gold rush era.
Inaugural Brew & BBQ Festival
Aug. 14-15
SoccerHaus, 4845 List Drive, eventbrite.com/e/brew-bbq-festival-tickets-152900725185
Make your mark on history and be part of the first Brew & BBQ Festival. (Tempting, right?) Support local breweries and eateries and cast your vote in the Brew & BBQ People’s Choice competition.
Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent
Aug. 21-22
In races dating back to 1956, runners will head up Pikes Peak for the one-way ascent (Saturday) and/or the round-trip marathon (Sunday). The word you’re looking for here is “grueling.”
Colorado Springs Comic Con
Aug. 27-29
Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., cscomiccon.com
It’s the biggest pop culture convention in the Springs. Meet celebrity guests, buy toys, comics and collectibles (and pssst! Afterparty tickets are available for purchase online.)
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble
Aug.27-29
Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, hotrodrock.com
It’s a car show ... it’s a concert ... it’s the Hot Rod Rock & Rumble! Welcoming the Delta Bombers and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band to the stage this year. RSVP for tickets, camping spots and contests.
Colorado State Fair
Aug. 27-Sept. 6
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, coloradostatefair.com
Good old-fashioned summer fun: fair food, carnival games and live performances (by George Thorogood, Nelly and others). On Sept. 3, you’ll want to take in the “Toughest Monster Truck Tour.”
Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival
Aug. 28-29
Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival
Predicting a high demand for babysitters this weekend. Unlimited tastings from Colorado wineries, live music and several food vendors, including Azteca Gourmet Tamales and Miggy’s Meltdown.
SEPTEMBER
Labor Day Lift Off
Sept. 4-6
Memorial Park, 1605 E Pikes Peak Ave., coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com
The hot air balloon festival is a Colorado Springs classic, a tradition going on 40-plus years. Watch from the ground or from the sky.
A Taste of Colorado
Sept.4-6
Downtown Denver
The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic but is returning this summer for its annual food-music-arts celebration. This year, exclusively local food vendors will be featured.
Sundance Duathlon
Sept. 12
Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road, kineofit.com/sundance-duathlon
Get your trail running shoes on, get your mountain bikes out and race solo or as a two-person relay. Options include 11- or 18-mile races.
Chile & Frijoles Festival
Sept. 24-26
Various locations, Pueblo, festival.pueblochamber.org
Green chiles are on the menu! The 27th annual harvest celebration will feature live entertainment, street vendors and cooking competitions. This year, there will be no $5 admission fee.
Breckenridge Oktoberfest
Sept. 24-26
Breckenridge, gobreck.com/event/breckenridge-oktoberfest
The second annual OktoberFEAST, a 5K and many more themed activities are on the schedule. In lieu of larger events, organizers promise some “creative celebratory alternatives.”