Commonwheel Arts Festival
Commonwheel Artists Co-op’s 48th annual Labor Day Arts Festival is an addition to Manitou Springs’ big 150th birthday celebration. The juried exhibition presents work from visual artists, painters, sculptors, potters, musicians and more at the town’s Memorial Park. There will be food, kids activities and live music at the free, family-friendly fest, and you can talk to the artists about their work. “Being able to meet and talk with the artists at the art festival is part of the fun. It can spark a creative side of youngsters that could lead them to a career as an artist or just start a new hobby.” Sept. 3-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com.
Labor Day Lift Off & Balloon Glow
Labor Day Lift Off — with its live music, beer/mimosa garden, vendors, 5K run, donut-eating contest, walk-thru balloon experience and Air Force Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers — marks the end of summer in the Springs. The park and concessions open at a very early 5:30 a.m. all three days, with launch set for 7. Balloon Glow is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday evenings, when you can ooh and ahhh at all the pretty colors. Saturday-Monday, Sept. 3-5, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; see ColoradoSpringsLaborDayLiftOff.com for more info.
Bear Creek A’Buzz
Pollinator fans unite! For just $2 a head, you can join in on the honey harvest and bee celebration at the Annual Honey Harvest & Pollinator Celebration Day at Bear Creek Nature Center. “Watch beekeepers harvest honey from hives, see bees in action in their observation hive, and learn about the importance of bees and other pollinators. Visit pollinator gardens and learn about native plants. Guided hikes, activities, crafts, samples of honey and local honey available for purchase.” Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 245 Bear Creek Road, register at 719-520-6387, tinyurl.com/epco-fun.
Colorado State Fair
Along with the World Slopper Eating Contest and the USA Mullet Championships, this year’s Colorado State Fair will offer carnival rides, rodeo, livestock shows, monster trucks and entertainment that includes Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Jim Gaffigan, Walker Hayes, Eddie Montgomery and more. The fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day at the fairgrounds in Pueblo, with the annual State Fair Parade (theme: “Colorado… It’s Our Nature”) starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Pueblo. Fair hours are Monday-Thursday, 3-11 p.m., Friday-Sunday and Labor Day, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 1001 Beulah Ave.; see coloradostatefair.com for more information and tinyurl.com/COFair-2022 for tickets (check now for presale discount offers!).
Dragon Theatre Vaudeville Circus
Poetry Heals and Dragon Theatre Productions are presenting a play out of the Seven Minute Springs Gazebo. “The year is 1922. The 1918 pandemic has subsided, the first World War is over, theaters are reopening, and the Dragon Theatre Circus finds they no longer have a theatre, or props, or any of their old supplies to make the show go on. So they decide to share a little bit of the magic they have left to reinvent their new reality with the audience: imagination.” Alongside the play, there will be “creative writing activities by Poetry Heals, clay and pottery activities by Wong Wares, and art activities by K8 Orr.” Seven Minute Springs Gazebo, 422 Washington Ave., Manitou, Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, visit tinyurl.com/DT-vaudeville.