As a San Diegan expat who swam and played water polo for eight years, I didn’t start trail-running until I moved to Colorado Springs. Formerly, my runs were 1) never over 3 miles, 2) always on pavement and 3) always part of a workout plan.

I caught the bug (if you know, you know) about 3 miles into the Blackmer Loop at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, just as you crest the loop’s highest point and begin the descent. It was supposed to be just a hike.

Have you seen Forrest Gump? Do you remember the scene when Forrest explains how he ran 15,248 miles over three-ish years? It all started with a few tottering steps off his front porch. That’s exactly how my journey began — a few tottering steps down a mountain trail, and suddenly, I couldn’t stop.

For those of you who hate running, this article probably isn’t for you. For those of you just as addicted to the free-range, organic burn in your legs and lungs... the momentum behind your cadence on a decline... and puns about breathtaking views on the trail, these are my three favorite trail runs in the Springs.

And no, the Manitou Springs Incline does not qualify as a trail run. Let’s not fight about this.

1. Fox Run Loop Trail, Fox Run Regional Park: ~3 miles, easy.

I get it — Fox Run is super developed and barely qualifies as a trail run. Hear me out.

This is one of the first trails I ever hit, and the forest had me hooked. Yes, the ponds look like they belong on a golf course, and yes, Gleneagle is a hop, skip and a jump away. None of that matters when you can lose yourself in a 3-mile eternity of ponderosas.

There’s gentle, gradual elevation all throughout Fox Run, but very little technical work is required. This one’s a mind-clearer, or an afternoon snack, if you will.

2. Blackmer Loop, Cheyenne Mountain State Park: 4.74 miles, moderate.

Parking isn’t free, but that’s why you get a state parks pass for $80 a year. You are a regular, aren’t you?

This is one of those “get up, get down” trails where it’s grueling on the way up, making you want to manically sprint on the way down. I do this every time, and my knees hate me every time.

There’s a decent mix of technical, cruising and brutal stretches here. I love Blackmer: Winter Edition the most; something about the densely packed snow adds an addicting element of danger. This one’s a detox, or a juice cleanse after a night out.

3. Section 16, Palmer Trail, Red Rock Canyon Open Space: 5.7 miles, intense.

People love to treat Section 16 like it’s the dollar-store Incline. That’s bovine fecal matter.

The first two-ish miles are absolutely brutal, seeing as the elevation gain is over 1,000 feet. The switchbacks around a mile and a half in make me question whether I shouldn’t just go back to the pool for my exercise.

You’ll find what you’ve been looking for at the top, though. It’s worth it. The sprawl of red sandstone and pine, the shatteringly crisp air, the occasional falcon — this one’s lightning in a bottle, and very underrated.