“The story itself came to me about eight years ago,” says Kelly Branyik, native Coloradan and author of the upcoming novel The Lost Pleiad. She was in Pueblo finishing university when her father sent her a video about Pleiadians.
Branyik, interest piqued, started doing research: “Pleiadians are connected to the Seven Sisters constellation, which is also known as Pleiades, and if you look up in the sky, you can see it. … but it looks like there’s only six stars there. Really, there’re supposed to be seven. When I looked further into the history of it, there’s a myth around one of those seven stars being a lost sister.”
This “missing” star became the basis for The Lost Pleiad, a metaphysical fiction novel that follows 30-year-old Anya Allen who, suspecting she might not be from planet Earth, embarks on a series of interstellar travels to find home.
Branyik started the book in November 2020, otherwise known as “NaNoWriMo,” National Novel Writing Month. She wrote 75,000 words those first four weeks, all while juggling a full-time marketing job and part-time writing and website design freelance work. Eight thousand and six hundred words later, The Lost Pleiad was complete.
“There are going to be trials and errors, and all of those things should be accepted when we’re on the journey of really figuring out who we’re meant to be,” says Braynik. “And I think that’s what this [book] is; I hope that’s what this does for people.”