Prepare yourselves, the Colorado Springs Indy Nerd Crew has arrived! Like a graceful storm rolling over the hills, our Indy heroes are prepared to embark on an adventure that no other publication has summoned the bravery to pursue. From the farthest corners of Nerd-dom where anime and Walking Dead fan-fiction graze, to the collectible card games and video games you desire, the Nerd Crew share their tales of bespoke interests! Movies, crafts, books, artwork and more lie ahead.
So grab your overnight pouch and your dice tower, roll a character and turn on those wireless controllers because a vast kingdom awaits, inviting an epic quest!
The path to the lair of The Great Lord Binge is fraught with danger, as the Nerd Crew’s archaic map indicates. Traveling along a soft dirt road weaving between rolling green hills, the Crew’s soon greeted by a vibrant marketplace, accentuated by nerdy artifacts and themes blaring from a distance. It’s the perfect place to equip before their journey becomes more perilous.
You never forget your first comic convention. There’s a thrill in crowding with like-minded, passionate fans, the hours-long waits to get good seats for celebrity panels or the booth spaces where vendors peddle their homemade wares, leaving you hopeful they have something from a game or movie or anime you’re interested in. It’s a sensory overload of good feelings out in the open when, growing up, they were relegated to gatherings in empty offices or the chat rooms and bulletin boards of the early internet. You don’t even need to be a comic book fan. I’m definitely not.
My friends and I were in downtown Phoenix in May 2011 for the Phoenix Comicon and naturally, it was hot. Restaurants misted water outside to cool passersby, enticing them to step inside. But even when we couldn’t find refuge in our air-conditioned hotel or the convention center, Phoenix is a beautiful city, especially when they’ve closed off a block for a costumed zombie walk featuring a lot of torn clothing and bloody makeup. Back then, the show was small, barely filling the convention center’s massive concrete-floored basement hall, but in a few short years, it would explode in popularity, filling every room of every floor of the Phoenix Convention Center and prompting a second show in the fall when it was thankfully cooler.
Putting on a comic con is a difficult proposition, even for the most impassioned fans who want to see their community come together around nerdy stuff. For starters, the original San Diego Comic Con has spent years litigating against the gaggle of “comic cons” that have sprung up across the nation in the past few decades, so now everyone is altering their names to something “fan” based to avoid the legal scrutiny. You need money, but you also need a venue. Unfortunately, despite the number of viable private exhibition spaces in Colorado Springs — I’ve certainly done my share of walking around The Antlers hotel lobby for the now-defunct Galaxy Fest — there’s not one that truly lights up the imagination quite like Denver or Phoenix’s big municipal convention centers can. The Broadmoor World Arena is a fine location, but on its best days it could only hold a fraction of the crowd, attract only a few of the brightest stars or host a sliver of the panels of those bigger conventions.
But there’s a give and take. Smaller conventions let you connect to the smaller creators, authors and creatives who can afford the smaller booths of foldout tables and chairs. You may have seen it all after half a day and the celebrity watching may not be as exciting, but you probably bought something from a maker down the street, rather than out of state. The larger shows also tend to get bogged down with incredible swarms of slow-moving traffic while the floor show is packed with endless shelves of Funko POP! figurines, the most standard (and entirely creepy) nerd ornament in the universe.
Still, you don’t forget your first comic convention. Over a decade later, those massive LEGO dioramas, inventive cosplays that probably took weeks to put together and racks of bootleg ’90s cartoons on VHS remind me I don’t celebrate my favorite things alone. Far from it.
With backpacks full of Funko POP! figures it simply couldn’t part with, the Nerd Crew surveys the path ahead. They’d feared having to cross the enormous chasm of DragonScratch, but staring into the massive expanse chills them.
While the Crew ponders its options, Fiona sets her pack on the ground, unzipping it. Like a classic sight gag, she retrieves one impossibly long plank from her pack after another, laying them out end to end lengthwise as they magically hang in the air. Looking closer, the Crew finds familiar characters and settings inscribed on them...
Neverending Stories
Fanfiction is an intrinsic part of a story’s life cycle
by Fiona Truant | Former Staff Writer
Fanfiction and other transformative fanworks have been a key part of media since long before E.L. James filed the serial numbers off of her Twilight fanfic and called it Fifty Shades of Grey. Pop culture often treats it as the “cringe” hobby of the terminally online, or something that kids do because they can’t create something of their own. But that assumption isn’t borne out by reality. Classic Western literature like The Divine Comedy and Paradise Lost are fan-made interpretations of Christian scripture and doctrine. The tale of King Arthur was published by Geoffrey of Monmouth, but Sir Lancelot and the quest for the Holy Grail were added years later by author Chrétien de Troyes.
“[Fan fiction] started when the first storyteller sat beside a fire on the bank of an ancient river and spoke, and, the next night, one of her listeners sat beside a different fire and told the same story in a different way,” writes Jordan West in a 2014 blog post on rhymeswithnerdy.com.
“The tradition continued when early Rabbis recorded the stories of their people and added just a little bit of commentary…. It was canonized in literature when a Christian scribe decided that the legend of Beowulf would make more sense with a few lines about God. It appears in every history book, every retelling, every interpretation.”
Modern concepts of intellectual property have changed how people participate in the process of creating and telling a story — hypothetically, de Troyes’ Arthurian works might be considered either extended universe novelizations or fanfiction if released in the modern age, depending on the owner of the King Arthur intellectual copyright.
“The law of intellectual property, which was intended to stimulate the creation of artistic works for humanity to enjoy, is being stretched by companies to commodify more and more forms of that enjoyment,” writes Madhavi Sunder for Harvard Business Review. “What is the effect of this expansion of rights on fundamentally human activity, such as the ability to play and reference the cultural works that shape our lives and societies?”
That kind of play and reference holds more appeal for some than for others. LGBTQ+ folks and women, whose voices are historically excluded from many cultural conversations, appear to be the majority of fanfiction writers, according to anecdotes and limited studies — and there’s a reason for that.
“Media often simplify women’s stories and queer stories, relegating queer people to supporting roles and women to one-dimensional love interests, seldom exploring the vibrant inner lives or challenges of these characters with any kind of nuance,” writes Liss Smith, former Indy staffer (see “Female and queer fans challenge pop culture by taking control of their own stories,” at tinyurl.com/CSIndyLGBTFanFic. “When pop culture shies away from topics such as sexuality, trauma and abuse (or tells these stories poorly by, say, glorifying rape), fanfiction can go a long way toward healing cultural wounds.”
Fanfiction is also an act of literary critique, or that’s what Annie Pickup of University of Warwick paper The Boar proposes. By transforming part of a work, a fanfic author develops something the original creator(s) did not, whether that be looking more deeply into an underdeveloped character, examining the dissonance introduced by translations and adaptations, or exploring how two characters who did not interact might fall in love. Sure, a teenager writing about Peter Parker from Spider-Man falling in love with Shuri from Black Panther might just want to make nerds kiss, but deliberate or not, it’s a conversation that opens up yet more conversations within the fandom.
“Fan engagement extends both the lifespan and the value of the work,” writes Sunder. “Fans make the work relevant to themselves and to others. Their love and devotion are what creators live for.”
The current churns against the narrow fan-fiction bridge, causing it to sway and tremble. It takes hours and a lot of helpful cheering to coax the last of the Crew across, some of whom had fallen to their bellies and crawled the distance. They navigate a narrow passage that opens to a rock garden. With the chasm out of sight, but not out of mind, they stop to recover.
But the encroaching band of goblins have other plans, making themselves and their cackling hisses known to the spiritually exhausted group.
Dustin has a plan...
Anime Romcoms Are For Everyone!
Who needs overpowered cartoon fighting when you can explore feelings?
by Dustin Glatz | Editorial Art Director
In the land of Love Is War, the first person to confess their love is the “loser,” destined to serve the one who holds their heart. The seemingly perfect-for-each-other student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya are both too proud to admit their feelings and let the other gain the upper hand in their relationship. Hilarious hijinks and misunderstandings ensue as they scheme to make the other confess first in the anime romcom Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War.
Anime romcoms are like comfort food for me. They’re funny and sweet, and I find myself rooting for the characters to share how they feel (they typically don’t until the very end of the series, if at all). They’re low-stakes, usually following high schoolers through their daily lives. These shows always make me smile and they’re the perfect pick-me-up after a stressful day. Kaguya-Sama, now three seasons in with a movie on the way, is one of my absolute favorites; it’s hilarious and the English dub is amazing (dub or sub, you can’t go wrong). The first season is available on Hulu, and seasons 1-3 are all on Funimation and Crunchyroll.
A couple of my other recent favorites:
Aharen, a soft-spoken girl who has trouble gauging how close she is to people, and Raido, a boy with an unintentionally unfriendly appearance and overactive imagination, form an unlikely friendship in Aharen-san wa Hakarenai. The show is cute and funny, and Raido’s overactive imagination always makes their interactions hilariously over the top. Available on Crunchyroll.
Shouko Komi, a popular yet mysterious girl, has trouble speaking with her fellow classmates. Through a series of events, Komi finds herself alone with her fellow classmate Hitohito Tadano. Tadano realizes that Komi can’t communicate properly, so they start writing on the chalkboard and he discovers that she wants to make 100 friends while in high school. Tadano decides to help her out and becomes her first ever friend, in Komi Can’t Communicate. The show is sweet, funny, cute and heartwarming. Available on Netflix.
The last goblin of the band succumbs to the hypnotic spell of anime high schoolers emanating from one of the Great Lord Binge’s magical glowing rectangles. After such an ordeal, the Nerd Crew finally rests to regain health and stamina. Jessica conjures a floating orb from which game pieces, dice and random, densely worded literature rain.
Game Boards, Character Sheets and Figurines
Sometimes the best game is a friendly group around a table
by Jessica McMullen | Director of Marketing & Events
Most people have heard of Dungeons & Dragons and have seen images of people sitting around a table with dice. I am a lover of some of the lesser-known tabletop role-playing games. White Wolf Publishing created the World of Darkness (WOD) system and it’s my true love in tabletop gaming. Create a mix of Vampire and Werewolf (2nd edition only) and you’ve got a happy nerd over here. If you aren’t into vampires and werewolves, I adore Mekton (your chance to play an anime character,) Immortal (like the movie and TV show Highlander), and Shadowrun (futuristic/dystopian/fantasy.) Don’t let your tabletop experience end with just D&D (which is fun, don’t get me wrong) and explore the many others floating around.
Board games as a kid consisted of Monopoly (aka reasons to fight with my siblings), Scrabble (aka other reasons to fight with my siblings) and Clue (aka reasons to throw small pretend weapons at my siblings). The world has changed! There are so many awesome and exciting board games available now that I have to tell you about my very favorite two.
Pandemic — the game where you’ll probably lose 90 percent of the time, unless you misread the rules and are playing wrong. You draw a role and get a special skill so that you and your friends can try to save the world from a global pandemic. It’s cooperative, and you get to enjoy glaring at people when they draw the Outbreak card.
Betrayal at House on the Hill isn’t necessarily cooperative, but it mostly is. Pick your character and join your friends to go explore the haunted house adventuring as friends — UNTIL someone loses the roll and you suddenly have to see what situation you are in. The game comes with a book of options that decide what the new end goal of the game is and tells you what you have to do to win, and one player might end up playing against all the others now, or be able to turn other players, or you might all need to kill zombies but you are all on the same team. Every game is different — and I love it!
The Crew crushes through the tall grass of the Field of Remembrance as the sun fades beyond the horizon. Above them, at first a spark, erupts a fire of green and blue aurora. They gaze in wonder, watching its undulations, and a somber calm stills them. Floating through the air are the reverberations of a familiar voice, her words indistinct but her pitch and cadence familiar. Kristian removes his cap and steps forward.
The Indy Nerd Crew Recommends
5 Nerdy Reads
Neuromancer by William Gibson
The Soul of a New Machine by Tracy Kidder
Wolf in White Van by John Darnielle
Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry by Jason Schreier
The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress by Robert Heinlein
Second star to the right, and straight on till morning
A tribute to Nichelle Nichols (1932-2022)
by Kristian DePue | Staff Writer
On July 30, 2022, the final frontier lost actress, singer, dancer and civil rights champion Nichelle Nichols — best known as Nyota Uhura, the communications officer on the bridge of the starship Enterprise.
Nichols portrayed Uhura on the TV show Star Trek from 1966 to ’69, and again on the silver screen from 1979 to ’91. However, Nichols’ orbit stretched far beyond Trek.
Born just after Christmas of 1932, the world was gifted with Grace Dell Nichols, the third of six children in a Chicago family. Nichols disliked her name, Grace — ironically, because she’d often be described as graceful — so her parents proposed Nichelle, meaning “victorious woman” in Hebrew.
Nichols eventually performed as a singer across Canada, Europe and the U.S. with the Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton jazz bands, before taking her place in history on the bridge of the Enterprise.
Like her chosen name, Nichelle, Nichols’ Star Trek name carries weight as well. Nichols was reading the 1962 book Uhuru when she read for her part on the yet-unknown, Gene Roddenberry television show. “Uhuru” is Swahili for “freedom” — and Nichols confidently suggested a variation of the powerful East African word for her character’s name.
Nichols performed Uhura for the first season of Star Trek but was enticed by Broadway and other opportunities. In demand, she submitted her resignation to Roddenberry on a Friday before attending a weekend banquet, where she met a big fan. During the gala, she was told a “Trekkie” wanted to meet her. Turning around, Nichols beheld Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walking toward her with a grin on his face. King reached out and said: “Yes, Ms. Nichols, I am your greatest fan.” She described the encounter this way:
“Star Trek was the only show he and [wife] Coretta would allow their children to watch past bedtime. I never got to tell him why [I was leaving] because he said, ‘You cannot; you cannot. For the first time on television, we will be seen as we should every day: as intelligent, beautiful people who can sing, dance and go to space — who are professors and lawyers.’” Dr. King went further, stating, “If you leave, that door can be closed because your role is not a black role and not a female role; [the network] can fill it with anybody.”
King told Nichols she wasn’t needed marching, no — her power beamed directly into homes. Monday morning, she entered Roddenberry’s office with a different mind — and he, the “Great Bird of the Galaxy,” handed her a palm-sized pile of paper: her resignation letter.
Star Trek was cancelled after its third season aired in 1969 — but popularity grew in syndication. The world caught on, and Nichols found herself reprising the role of Uhura in the ’79 film, Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
Throughout her career and until her passing, Nichols was a powerful figure in promoting NASA programs and pushing for greater diversity in recruitment — Uhura, a character, became a reality. Nichols’ legacy includes influential NASA astronaut Mae Jemison, who went on to make an appearance in Star Trek’s popular television reboot, Star Trek: The Next Generation, in 1993.
In Captain Kirk’s final words to Captain Picard, he asked: “Did we do it? Did we make a difference?” To Nichelle Nichols, the resounding answer from all of us is: Oh, yes. You made a difference.
Nichols’ final portrayal of Uhura was in 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, an allegory for the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall, co-written by Spock himself, the late Leonard Nimoy. The Undiscovered Country’s theme was embracing change and acknowledging prejudice. If the legacy of Nichelle Nichols can be summed up, it’s fighting for change and progress, and standing against ignorant prejudice.
The Undiscovered Country closes with words lifted from the boy who wouldn’t grow up, Peter Pan: “Second star to the right, and straight on till morning.” Nichelle Nichols was a gamechanger, a nexus of influence, and her legacy will lead us into the undiscovered country and the final frontier.