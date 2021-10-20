The name of the Colorado Springs shadowcast is borrowed from the famous Dr. Frank-N-Furter line: “I see you shiver with antici … pation!”
The Antici-Pations Cast’s first show was in 2018. “Basically, [my husband, Jeshua Unger] looked at me and said, ‘Let’s just do it ourselves,’” says director Katie Cleveland. “And I was like, we can’t do that. We can’t run a cast. We don’t have money, we don’t have props, we don’t have speakers, we don’t have lights. What do you mean, ‘Let’s just do this’? And he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’” And they did.
The couple didn’t just want to create a theater group; they wanted to nurture a safe space for exploration and expression, particularly for people who didn’t have theater or acting experience. This marks their third (what would’ve been their fourth, if not for COVID) year of Rocky Horror performances. And they’re not just a Rocky Horror group — they’ve done The Princess Bride, Clue and Mean Girls too.
Everyone feels like a misfit at some point in their life, says Cleveland. The Antici-Pations provides a space where you can fulfill the truest expression of yourself without fear of judgment. And The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a film that celebrates all identities, only amplifies this energy of inclusion. “That movie in general is just about being yourself and being who you are,” says Cleveland. “And if it’s a crazy transvestite alien that wears corsets and fishnets, it’s like ... cool, that’s you and be it.”
At the end of the day, while Rocky Horror may not be for everyone, it does welcome everyone. “There’s been a big division in the world that we live in, and people sometimes don’t feel like they have that safe space,” says Cleveland. “And so, Rocky Horror kind of gives you that.”
Shadowcasting, where an ensemble of performers acts out the movie in front of the screen as it’s playing, is a tradition that originated with fans of the Rocky Horror cult classic. It has since evolved into a unique theater experience applied to cult favorites like Beetlejuice and Willy Wonka. Interactivity is a key element of these performances. Actors do callbacks — jokes that answer back to lines in the movie — and sometimes, veteran audience members do as well.
And for these performances, each ticket comes with a prop bag. “There’s a point in the movie [where] he says, ‘Toast!’ In your little bag is a piece of toast that you throw up in the air. In the scene where it’s raining, you get a water gun in your bag, and you get to make it rain,” says Cleveland. The Antici-Pations make it clear that audience participation and engagement is as vital as what’s happening onstage (and on screen).
“It’s a lot of chaos ... but it is such an enjoyable chaos,” says Cleveland.
Penni Dreadful Peep Show
Join Count 45 Daniel Davis Aston and Countess 45 Penni Cillin for the Penni Dreadful Peepshow, a drag show fundraiser for the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, a charity organization that conducts public service projects and events for the benefit of the LGBTQ+ community. Adults only. Five-dollar cover charge. Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. at Club Q, 3430 N. Academy Blvd. Reserve your table at clubqonline.com.
Boo at the Zoo
It’s almost Halloween, and the Zoo’s throwing a party. Stop by (in costume) to check out the trick-or-treat stations, spooky graveyard, haunted house, lighted pumpkin patch and, of course, the animal exhibits. Oct. 17, 24, 29 and 31 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. For timed tickets and more info, visit cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/boo-at-the-zoo.
Spooky Stories
This kids-friendly Arts Month celebration with Lil’ Miss Story Hour is part of the fourth annual Poetry719 Poetry Festival. Book selections include If Your Monster Won’t Go to Bed by Denise Vega; Precious and the Boo Hag by Patricia C. McKissack; Dia De Los Muertos by Hannah Eliot; and The Monster Who Came to Visit by Neesa Bally. Expect a costume contest and trick-or-treating. Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. at the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1620 W. Bijou St. RSVP required. For more info, visit tinyurl.com/lilmissstoryhour-artsmonth.