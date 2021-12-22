When Lauren Ciborowski arrived at The Modbo to do intake for the annual Small Works Show, the line of artists extended around the building. Over the course of the day, turnout dwindled. “It was really hard,” says Ciborowski, who will be closing the gallery’s doors at the end of this month. “I cried. So then, I decided to rename it The Saddest Small Works Show Ever.”
Compared to previous years, only half the number of artists submitted their work. And Ciborowski,
who had initially planned to accommodate 250 pieces, found herself with only 106 to hang. “Maybe it would have been harder to close if it had an amazing response,” she says. “But it was definitely a sad trombone to have my very last intake be so poorly attended.” She has her theories. For one, the art community reeled when COVID hit: Some artists took a break from creating, some haven’t been producing as much work; some just don’t feel comfortable participating in a crowded show.
Still, Ciborowski is excited about the artists involved this year. There’s Lorelei Beckstrom (an artist who sent pieces from Minnesota), Willow Welter (Ciborowski’s friend/bandmate who taught herself how to paint during quarantine), Su Kaiden Cho (who showed at The Modbo in October) and Kurt Kieffer (a sculptor, and husband to Song Richardson, the president of Colorado College). “We always take bets on like, ‘What’s the popular thing?’ Is it going to be an alcohol ink year or an acrylic pour year?” says Ciborowski. “It happens to be a dog figurines year.”
The Modbo’s very first show was back in 2009, an exhibition that featured several artists. At the time, the gallery was a joint venture between Ciborowski and Brett Andrus. “The years have grown increasingly lonely over here because show attendance has been slowly dipping,” says Ciborowski. “And then, Brett and I are on super great terms, but to not have him involved in the gallery anymore has totally changed [as far as] collaborative partnering [goes]. So it became this very solo endeavor, and I’m an extrovert who really likes to be around people.”
Ciborowski doesn’t necessarily identify as a “visual arts person.” She got into the gallery game because of Andrus, with the intention of helping him run the space. But it’s the performing arts — piano, singing, dancing, the cabaret she runs — that’s her wheelhouse. Ciborowski has grown to love curating, though, and she is looking forward to continuing with her in-home curation business, Welcome.
It was last year, mid-pandemic, when Ciborowski began seriously considering closing the gallery. The Modbo had been shut down due to COVID — and she realized she didn’t miss it that much. She also wasn’t actively working around restrictions, curating a stronger online presence or transitioning to virtual events, the way other galleries were. “At the end of the day, I wasn’t really willing to put in that work,” she says. “And I think [it’s] because the real passion wasn’t there.”
Naturally, there was some initial hesitation. “This is my identity in the community,” says Ciborowski. “Now that can change (and hopefully will), but for now, this is what I’ve had to hang my hat on. My work as a pianist is known, and that’s fine and I love doing it. But I’m like, ‘Lauren from the Modbo,’ right? It’s been my thing, and especially having a small child, I have a deep fear around losing any sense of identity that’s separate from him. But at what cost?”
The Modbo has never been a revenue-generating business, notes Ciborowski, with the exception of the Byeongdoo Moon show in August: “I actually made money for the first time in twelve and a half years, and I was like, I can bankroll that … or how about I buy that big fucking cat sculpture [Moon’s ‘You, Light as a Cloud’]?” (She did.)
This is the longest Ciborowski’s ever held a job. She was in her mid-20s when she started; now, she’s nearing 40. Her involvement in the art community, specifically as a gallery owner, has been an important and formative part of her life, but she feels ready for the next chapter.
“It feels very full circle for me to make money for the first time and put it towards art,” she says. “And now, it brings a lot of joy to the kids in my neighborhood and to my family.”
The Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show
With headliner (Grammy Award-winning singer) Sheena Easton. Friday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. at The Broadmoor Hotel, 1 Lake Ave. See tix.com/ticket-sales/broadmoor/5614 for tickets ($75-$130).
More Small Works at the Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery
Laura Reilly’s annual holiday “Petite Paintings” show is on display through Friday, Dec. 31. Open Thursday through Sunday, noon-5 p.m., and by appointment at 2522A W. Colorado Ave. View the collection online at laurareilly.com/works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.