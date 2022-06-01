Name the last time you went on a bona fide summer picnic (we’re talking red-and-white checkered tablecloth, sticky wicker basket full of bologna sandwiches and juice boxes, and the classic trail of ants leading to the jam jar). Never? Us neither.

Picnics hold a mythical place in our national identity, right up there with “fishing with grandpa in his canoe” and “borrowing sugar from the neighbor.” The point is that somehow, everyone has simultaneously been on a picnic and never been on a picnic; a Schrödinger’s picnic, if you will.

This probably has something to do with the awkwardness of what a picnic actually is. Is munching a bag of mini-Oreos during recess a picnic? How about chomping down a gas station meat stick, two hours into the drive to the Sand Dunes? What if you accidentally inhale a couple flies during a cross-country cycling trip?

In our opinion, romanticization of the summer picnic is totally lame, and we’ve narrowed down the “summer picnic” to these three criteria:

1. Outdoors.

2. Food.

3. Ants.

Take DIY al fresco dining to the next level with these picnic ideas for all personality types:

American: “The Icon”

Greasy, soggy fried chicken, lukewarm potato salad, and a gallon Ziploc of watermelon slices. An all-American classic with absolutely universal appeal. Bring plenty of napkins, and afterwards, fall asleep directly in the sun for a heaping serving of near-heatstroke.

Broke: “The $5 Bill”

Don’t sleep on the Dollar Tree! A couple Arizona iced teas, a plastic tray of chalky cookies, and a 10-pack of those cheese-and-cracker kits with the little red sticks should run you about $4.32, with tax. You should probably check the expiration dates, just to be safe.

Doomsday Prepper: “The Bunker Meal”

All you need is canned beans, spray cheese, powdered eggs and freeze-dried ice cream. Typically consumed underground, it’s what critics are calling, “Simple, elegant and absolutely essential for survival.”

Military Family: “The I found an MRE in the trunk”

Military rations are super trendy right now. We have a Menu #4, Spaghetti with Beef and Sauce MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) in our trunk in case of emergency. If we hiked Section 16 with it and sucked it down at the top, we’re pretty sure that counts as an emergency picnic.

Munchies: “The Kid at Heart”

We all have that friend with the metabolism of a teenager who’s constantly eating Sour Patch Watermelons, Hot Cheetos and Jolly Ranchers. Load up on the 7-11 junk food and head outside. It never hurts to be a kid every now and then (or a stoner).

Throwback: “The Party Like It’s 1776”

One pound of hardtack, a half-pound of salt pork and a pint of spiced rum. Don’t forget your 40 lb. cast iron cauldron to boil your meal in. Swap your baseball cap for a tricorn, roll up your knickers and reminisce upon your hard-earned freedom.