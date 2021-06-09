For most of us, this time last year marked the beginning of the Summer That Time Forgot. Nearly everywhere was locked down, there was little to do with our hard-earned money except stuff it under a mattress and everyone was avoiding each other like, well… the plague.

One year later and the excitement is palpable. Businesses are reopening, there are places to go, things to see, people to touch (or something) and mattress money to burn. That’s where we come in.

Our hope is, as you peruse the next few pages of this special edition of the Indy, that you find idea after idea for exciting, affordable and adventurous things to do this summer — whether that’s camping, fishing, hiking, sightseeing or bathing in beer, we’re pretty sure there’s something here for everyone.

So what are you waiting for, Indy reader? Summer adventure awaits!

