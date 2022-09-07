It isn’t easy to put on a massive creative festival that spans six blocks of Downtown Colorado Springs, especially in the shadow of COVID, but Imagination Celebration’s What If… Festival returns after a three-year absence on Sept. 10.
From the Pikes Peak Center through the Plaza of the Rockies and Alamo Park at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, What If… offers music, play and creativity and encourages attendees of all ages to try something new. Despite some pandemic hesitance, the festival’s executive director, Deborah Thornton, makes the case that it’s time to come back. “The general public is still very hungry to celebrate life, and to celebrate our community,” Thornton says.
It would be nearly impossible to experience everything at the festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a single Saturday, because it doesn’t quite operate like other Downtown festivals. Presenters, entertainers, artists, educators and more are spread out across the grounds — remember, it spans six city blocks — to give space for attendees to move around freely, to soak in the scene. Rather than a single massive stage for concerts and presentations, musicians and other performers will be spread out across multiple smaller stages, encouraging more intimate gatherings.
“I had somebody say, ‘Well, what if you’re an introvert?’ Yeah, there’s all kinds of things to do,” Thornton says. “You’ll be able to lay back and listen to the music, there’ll be films to watch, or there’ll be hands-on activities. You’re not in a workshop with 100 people, you’re working at somebody’s booth and they’re showing you something new.”
The festival celebrates not just the creative spirit, but the importance of Downtown Colorado Springs as a creative setting. Booths and vendors will be set up inside the Pikes Peak Center and the Plaza of the Rockies lobby. “Our measure of success with the festival, as public art, is that we want the people from Eastern Plains, from up in the mountains from the suburbs and the exurbs, from all the different neighborhoods, to just come and engage in a day of, of joy, and curate and use their curiosity,” Thornton says.
You can get painting tutorials and poets will teach poetry, but in previous years, there have been booths to demonstrate how much work goes into lighting a scene for a live camera broadcast. Closing down at 4 p.m. provides festivalgoers plenty of great reasons to visit Downtown’s plentiful restaurants for dinner and engage the nightlife while taking advantage of the city’s new free shuttle.
The show’s bright focus on expression and education might make it look like a youth event where parents retreat to the on-site beer and wine garden, but adults are encouraged to shed their inhibitions to learn new skills and entertain new hobbies. “It’s called ‘What If…’ because it’s the question we ask before any creative endeavor,” Thornton says.
Light up the Night
Alongside Bancroft Park on Colbrunn Court, Old Colorado City Partnership is hosting a 21+ evening of food, beer, music and dancing under the stars. Light up the Night will also feature samples from local OCC restaurants, fire pits and a silent auction. “Come dressed to impress, with your spouse or best friend for a night to remember under the lights!” Sept. 10, 6-10 p.m., Colbrunn Court, visit tinyurl.com/OCCLightUp for tickets.
Silent Night
Silent Night at the Zoo, “Connect with our animals peacefully and quietly, while enjoying the natural beauty of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Guests are encouraged to turn off their phones, quiet their voices and tap into their own mindfulness at this after-hours Zoo event.” All ages welcome, but must respect the quiet ambiance. Grizzly Grill open with limited menu. Sunday, Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m.; $6-$17, purchase in advance required; Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, cmzoo.org/silentnight.