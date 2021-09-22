Awaken Creative
The Not-So-Late Show Coffee Shop Pop-Up, Episode 3: “2-Ply or Bust!” Thursday, Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd., pay-what-you-can tickets available at awakencreative.org/events. An Arts Month 2021 event, see artsoctober.com for info. The Not-So-Late Show, Episode 4, Thursday, Nov. 18, 7-9 p.m., Third Space Coffee, pay-what-you-can tickets available at awakencreative.org/events.
Counterweight Theatre Lab
An update from Artistic Director Ethan Everhart: “Our shows this year were outdoors largely for safety’s sake, and we’re taking the fall off to give us enough time to figure out if we can do an indoor show in a safe and responsible way by the winter. (Obviously part of that will be if infection numbers in El Paso County keep getting worse.)” Stay tuned at counterweighttheatre.com.
Theatreworks
Witch, “A woman — who may be a witch — thinks fast when a man — who’s definitely the devil — comes knocking in this dark comedy based on a Jacobean classic.”$20-$36.75; through Oct. 10. Every Brilliant Thing, “Over a lifetime, our hero makes a list to cheer up their mother, only to discover this key: Joy can spring from life’s littlest things.” Nov. 26-Dec. 19. Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., 719-255-8181, entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks.
FAC Theatre Company
Guadalupe in the Guest Room, “Guadalupe is living in the guest room of her son-in-law, Steve, while she works to translate the children’s books her deceased daughter has written from English to Spanish.” $20 and up;Sept. 30–Oct. 24. Balloonacy, “Sweet, inventive and packed with physical comedy, this play explores the power of friendship.” $10 and up; Oct. 23–Nov. 21. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, “This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including ‘In My Own Little Corner,’ ‘Impossible/It’s Possible’ and ‘Ten Minutes Ago.’” $20 and up;Dec. 2–Jan. 9, 2022. 30 W. Dale St., 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre.
Funky Little Theater Co.
Says Artistic Director Chris Medina, “Last fall we joined forces with the Westside Community Center ... we hope things work out with the city so we can continue to create in that space.” Moon Over Buffalo, Funky Little Theater Co. is in the middle of their run of this Ken Ludwig comedy about two fading stars of the ’50s who might just have one last shot at stardom. Through Oct. 2, $19. The Yellow Wallpaper, a staged reading of the play by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. The musical comedy Nunsense from Nov. 5 to 20. Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $19, funkylittletheater.org.
Millibo Art Theatre
“We are still weathering the storm of COVID as we try to produce shows, continue classes and keep our audiences safe,” says Millibo Co-founder and Executive Director Jim Jackson. “It is our hope that we will be able to stage additional shows inside in November and December.” The Guys by Anne Nelson, Oct. 14-30, “an 80-minute journey that reveals the comforting power of language, the importance of grieving, and the meaning of heroism.It was the first play staged in NYC after 9/11 that dealt directly with that event.”
Pikes Peak Center
Cats, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. Stomp, wherein performers use everyday objects as percussion instruments. Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. 190 South Cascade Ave., pikespeakcenter.com.
Springs Ensemble Theatre
“Making art is always a risky endeavor and no one should believe that there is a 100% safe way to do theatre while COVID is still infecting people,” says SET President Matt Radcliffe. “... I personally believe that SET has an imperative to keep creating, as safely as possible, as long as we can keep creating.” One Flea Spare, Oct. 7-24. Set in plague-ravaged London in 1665, the play examines issues of class, intimacy, morality and survival; springsensembletheatre.org.
Theatre d’art
The troupe’s Spirit Guides are rehearsing for this year’s Ghost Stories of Old Manitou, “eerie yet fun ghost tours will walk you through long lost stories of real residents in Manitou Springs’ history.” All five October weekends this year; $15 and up, kids 8 and younger free, tinyurl.com/GS-21-Manitou.