Before Mathias Valdez was a screen printer, he was in an indie band.
The money, he quickly realized, wasn’t in the music; it was in the merchandise. So to minimize costs, he decided to learn how to make merch on his own.
And that’s where it all started, says Valdez — at his dining table making band tees. And then, it “snowballed.” LastLeaf Printing & Design, Valdez’s screenprinting business, officially came to life in 2009.
He was working at a coffee shop in Pueblo when a storefront down the street became available, a space that would become LastLeaf’s first home. Ten years later, in 2019, he moved into a bigger studio on West Fifth Street, just months before “the world shut down.”
Over the years, LastLeaf has had the opportunity to do commercial work for top-tier companies, like Marvel Comics and Paramount. Valdez also prints his own designs. He enjoys “nasty, gritty, dirty, messed-up-looking art,” and the process of screen printing (and all the built-in user errors) lends itself to this aesthetic.
As an artist and small business owner, the pandemic has been challenging for Valdez. His primary clients were bands and production companies, and the entertainment industry was hit particularly hard by COVID. “So for almost two years, I had no clients,” he says.
After 12 years of LastLeaf being his sole job, Valdez started working at another print shop in December to supplement his income. (“It’s kind of weird,” he admits.) While Valdez’s day-to-day certainly looks a little different now, his art ethos hasn’t changed. “I kind of have this belief that everything has been done the best way it can be done for the most part…,” he says. “I’m not going to break any mold, you know what I mean? I’m not trying to do something completely new.” What’s important to Valdez is that he likes his work, that it’s something he’d want to hang up on his own wall.
And when it comes to commercial success and public recognition, Valdez just doesn’t care: “If I did this for the money, then I would have stopped doing it a long time ago. And if everything got taken away from me today, if somebody came in and shut my business down today, I would still keep doing it. I’d go back to my dining room table.”
“I just love doing this,” he continues. “I love screen printing. I like making shitty art. And I would keep doing it no matter what.”
Valdez’s work is currently showing at The Space in Colorado Springs and at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo.
Acatemy Awards: Catflix & Chill
It’s time once again for Happy Cats Haven’s annual gala and silent auction, a fundraiser that helps support the nonprofit’s work with homeless cats and kittens. It’s all online, so you can sit in your comfiest chair with a lap full of squirming floofs and vote for your favorite silly cat videos (winners get catnip!). Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m. You’ll find more info at happycatshaven.org; register for the auction (it’s free) at tinyurl.com/acatemy22.
Opera Scenes: Opera for everyone!
Students in Colorado College’s vocal music program will deliver their annual Opera Scenes April 8 and 9: “From Mozart to Rossini to Strauss to The Ballad of Baby Doe, with a bit of Gilbert and Sullivan thrown in for good measure.” Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., free, at Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. See tinyurl.com/cc22-vocalopera for more info. Watch Friday’s performance online on Facebook or YouTube.