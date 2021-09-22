Ormao Dance Company & School has 30 candles on the cake this year, and you’re all invited to the party — a professional modern dance performance in October.
Ormao actually originated as a dance company, says artistic and executive director Janet Johnson: “I wasn’t necessarily interested in having a school [at the time]. It just sort of snowballed after that.” Over the last three decades, Ormao has expanded its reach; in addition to company performances, it offers a full array of classes and is involved with various community engagement projects.
“I think our job has been to expand awareness about the potential of dance,” says Johnson. “It’s much more than moving an arm and a leg. It’s the potential for not only learning but for healing and social connectivity.”
Laura Hymers Treglia, the associate director, had stumbled upon the studio via a simple internet search. (“I googled, ‘Dance Colorado Springs,’ and Ormao came up,” she says.) Hymers Treglia currently leads Ormao’s Dance for Parkinson’s program, which provides weekly dance classes for people living with Parkinson’s. “Ormao is an entity that is interested not just in how Ormao does things but [the art world as a whole],” she says. “What does dance and art mean in this whole community? How do we keep evolving?”
The pandemic continues to be a struggle, even for established companies like Ormao — they’re in a continuous state of adjusting and readjusting studio and performance guidelines. They operate in compliance with CDC guidelines but have implemented their own COVID protocols as well: mask rules, air filters, capacity limits, floor tape to designate each dancer’s space.
For Ormao, the pandemic has been an exercise in creative problem-solving. When lockdown was at its worst, they were forced to think outside the box — the Black Box Theater, that is — and figure out how they could continue engaging with their community in an artistically meaningful way. “Or like, how are we going to do a dance in the parking lot and make it be something new and exciting?” says Hymers Treglia.
Any creative process has its limitations — whether you are performing in a traditional theater or at an outdoor site. “When I look at it now,” says Johnson, “it’s just a different set of limitations.” When companies could no longer perform in theaters, those accompanying time and money constraints disappeared. And while site-specific performances certainly have their own pitfalls, there are advantages: Performers don’t have limited rehearsal time; there is more space (and arguably, more room for creativity); companies don’t have to rent theaters.
As Johnson reflects on Ormao’s evolution, she points to a renewed emphasis on community as the most significant shift.
Ormao is, at its heart, not just a dance company or dance school but a community-centered organization — for dancers and nondancers alike. “I think there’s a lot more community potential in the future for us,” says Johnson. “People [can] stop thinking about dance as not for them. Dance is really for everybody. Because it’s not about dance, you know? It’s about personal expression. It’s about empathy. It’s about feeling in a world where technology really helps us disconnect from our bodies.”