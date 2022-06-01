Paradise Lost: Eve and the Forbidden Fruit at Kreuser Gallery

The title of Hannah Moghbel’s exhibit is borrowed from John Milton’s epic poem, describing the fall of Adam and Eve. It was a story that fascinated her as a child.

Moghbel, raised in a religious household, was taught abstinence — that sex is reserved for marriage, that modesty is a virtue. She remembers having menstrual cramps and her mother explaining that women experience pain because Eve ate the forbidden fruit. “Original sin was something I took personally then,” says Moghbel.

Sexuality, her body — these were things she wasn’t really taught about, or necessarily encouraged to embrace. And as she entered adulthood, she realized she wasn’t the only one: “Even as adults, just talking to my girlfriends, it sounds like a lot of times, people are surprised at what other people’s bodies look like. And a lot of women are walking around wondering if they’re normal and if everything is OK.” It was something she felt compelled to address.

In Paradise Lost: Eve and the Forbidden Fruit, Moghbel captures fruit and vulvas in stunning detail. Some of her models have had labiaplasties; or were menstruating; or are pierced. “Girl with Pearl Clit-Ring” (think “Girl with a Pearl Earring”), a 7.5-by-10-inch painting, took Moghbel 55 hours to complete.

Moghbel started painting vulvas over a decade ago. Her first model, out of necessity, was herself. “When I first began showing these paintings, I did have a close friend who ridiculed the appearance of my self-portrait, not knowing that it was mine,” said Moghbel in an email. “She laughed out loud and said it looked old and wrinkly, like someone who had had a lot of babies. But in fact, I was in my mid-20s and had never given birth. It felt extremely vulnerable putting myself out there to create this work initially.”

Finding a gallery willing to show her work has been, to say the least, challenging. Once, Moghbel had her work juried into a local show, then removed before the opening. She’s had productions (The Vagina Monologues) express interest in using her art as a backdrop. Most changed their minds. To date, Moghbel has only sold one portrait; the buyer was an art educator in Massachusetts who happened to find her online.

Moghbel thinks this has to do with our impulse to sexualize female anatomy. In turn, any graphic depiction of it will feel explicit; inappropriate; pornographic. It raises the question: Is our immediate reaction to censor bodies a reflection of the shame that’s attached?

“When we see women’s bodies in contemporary society, really the main reference is pornography …,” she says. “I [feel] upset that that is the main avenue that we have for educating ourselves.” Paradise Lost is Moghbel’s alternative, a space where we can celebrate female anatomy and diversity — and leave sexualization and objectification at the door.

“I think [vulvas are] deserving of respect and attention and appreciation,” she continues. Our bodies are not inherently offensive, or “disgusting” (how some have responded to these portraits). In fact, female sex organs are powerful and resilient: “They birth and bleed, and keep right on trucking. We should all aspire to be so unstoppable.”

Moghbel hopes this series can be educational — healing, even. “Through these paintings, I hope to liberate viewers from any shame they may carry towards their own bodies and to restore a sense of innocence and wonder,” she says in her artist statement. “Let us return to paradise for a moment.”

Save the date

Opening reception: Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m.

Artist talk: Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m.

Through August at Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., kreusergallery.com.

Installation artwork at Green Box Arts Festival

This summer, peruse Green Box’s new collection of outdoor art. Four new installations will be on display.

The festival will (finally) be unveiling the highly anticipated Skyspace — Colorado’s very first! Designed by iconic American artist James Turrell, the permanent installation was commissioned by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation. The 18-foot Skyspace, overlooking Gazebo Lake, combines architecture and environment, light and space, to create an immersive art experience. (Fun fact: Our state’s Skyspace is the first in the world to be carved into the side of a mountain.) The structure is accessible via trailheads or by vehicle (upon request). Registration is required for all Skyspace experiences. See greenboxarts.org for viewing times and reservations.

Next, be sure to check out the Keith Haring Outdoor Fitness Court at Pool Park, endorsed by the National Fitness Campaign. Dubbed “healthy infrastructure,” this feature was designed with both “art” and “activity” in mind.

Then there’s Communication X9, by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam, a stainless-steel sculpture over 40 feet tall that changes appearance as you circle it (previously at Chicago’s Magnificent Mile). Green Box Artist-in-Residence Michael Krondl’s site-specific Meltwater will also be on display this season.

Save the date

Visual Art Unveilings (led by GOCA curator Daisy McGowan): June 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m, Register at greenboxarts.org.