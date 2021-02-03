To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: We talked to local author Felicia Chavez about her book The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Play: The Medium
New horror games have been a bit sparse as of late but fans of the genre can shelve their longing for a while with The Medium. Inspired by the works of Polish surrealist Zdzisław Beksiński, this third-person game takes you on a dark journey in two realities, one that you see with your naked eye and one that you see with your psychic abilities. While The Medium is absolutely fun as a game, it also falls firmly into the category of game design-as-art, with stunning visuals and a carefully composed dual soundtrack for an extra-dreadful atmosphere. Available on Xbox Series X and PC.
Listen: How to Fail
Failures both minor and mortifying are a common part of the human condition. Yet, so many of us seem to see it as an individual experience, rather than a collective one. How to Fail shines a light on the reality that everyone makes mistakes, even those we have elevated as examples of perfection. Each week, host and journalist Elizabeth Day welcomes a new guest to share their personal encounters with failure — what went wrong, how they handled it and what they learned from it. Not only is it a cathartic moment of commiseration in your daily grind, it’s also a reminder that you, too, will survive.
Watch: Bliss
With headliners like Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, you might expect Amazon’s newest film to follow a quirky romantic comedy arc. Bliss does anything but. Wilson stars as Greg, a down-and-out, newly divorced dad who finds himself torn between two realities when he meets Isabel (played by Hayek). Isabel begins to convince Greg that the life he thought he had is actually a computer simulation. However, when Greg continues be confronted by his daughter from his first reality, he finds himself questioning his sanity, his existence and his future. Available Feb. 5 on Amazon Prime.