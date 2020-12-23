To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: The Gopher King, a novel by Colorado author Gojan Nikolich — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Watch
Canvas
Animator Frank E. Abney III compresses an entire lifetime of love, loss and restoration into 10 dialogue-free minutes in his brand-new animated short film Canvas. It tells the story of a grief-stricken grandfather who has lost his will to create and how he finds his way back. The short is a true work of art that is as worthy of a gallery show as a sculpture or oil painting. Abney and his crew pushed their skills to the limit in the six years it took to bring the film to fruition, and their devotion shines through in every frame. Each character is rendered with intricate, loving detail and the scenery is awash with light and color. In short, it’s perfect. Available on Netflix.
Listen
Every Little Thing
You know those strange questions that plague you as you zone out in the shower or wander about your daily life? Questions such as, is my pet left- or right-handed? What is sand actually made of? Why do we play organ music at baseball games? Every Little Thing researches the answers to these weird little wonders and shares them each week in 30-minute episodes that are packed with entertaining information, pithy commentary and guest experts. Not only will you finally be able to dispel those nagging questions, you’ll have lots of entertaining trivia to share at your next socially distanced gathering. Available on most podcast platforms.
Play
Tea for Two
Any game with an Alice in Wonderland theme is typically an automatic win, and Tea for Two, the latest offering from publisher Space Cowboys, is no exception. This two-player deck-building game is a breeze to learn and takes under 30 minutes to play. On its surface, the game resembles the card game War. Each player takes a turn revealing a card in their deck, with the highest card winning the round. However, that’s where the comparison ends. The winning player then gets to make one of two choices: execute the special ability listed on the flipped card or purchase a new card. Players can collect tarts to increase their purchase power or hourglasses to gain other advantages. The winner is the player who has accumulated the most points when the character piles or White Rabbit cards are depleted. Available from most game retailers.