In August, Colorado Ballet Society welcomed Dex Honea as its new executive director and Kate Walsh Honea as its new artistic director. Both are instructors and former professional dancers.
“We respect everything that Ms. Patty [CBS founder Patricia Hoffman] built for this community and for the families here,” says Kate. The two are looking forward to bringing their own experience and perspectives to the table. Dex has danced for four professional ballet companies and was most recently the director of education for the Sarasota Ballet School in Florida; up until a few months ago, Kate was a principal dancer with the Sarasota Ballet.
“I think we [CBS] have a lot to offer. I want to grow not just our school but the entire art community here,” says Dex. “We want to be a household name — for at least Colorado Springs and [eventually] the state of Colorado.”