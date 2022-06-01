Years ago, I never would have considered running a race longer than a 5K. I competed in cross-country in high school and that used to be my comfort zone, but now I’ve completed multiple 10Ks, half marathons, the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, 50Ks, 4x4x48, Rim to Rim to Rim in the Grand Canyon, and 50 miles in New Zealand. I’ve also crewed/paced Run Rabbit Run, the Leadville 100, Moab 240 and Cocodona 250. I’m going to share how I got started ultra running — anything longer than a 26.2-mile marathon — and what it’s like to volunteer, crew or pace a 100-plus-mile race. Hopefully this summer you will participate in one of these amazing events.

Where to begin…

Most people wonder why you would pay money to run so many miles. To be honest, I find myself asking that same question all the time. There’s something about challenging yourself to do something unimaginable and push yourself beyond your limits. I started thinking about it after reading David Goggins’ Can’t Hurt Me. Love him or hate him, Goggins is a perfect example of someone who pushes the human body and mind past its comfort zone. He thrives on finding discomfort. This book is a great read for someone needing motivation.

If you find yourself wanting to do something that pushes your mental and physical capabilities, keep reading… Otherwise, I completely understand sticking to the comfort of a 5K. However, I do believe everyone is capable of doing the unimaginable. You can do hard things, but it takes grit, perseverance and determination. For starters, I recommend selecting a half-marathon. That’s where it all began for me. My first half was the Autumn Color Run in Buena Vista. The race takes place in September, just as the fall leaves are starting to turn. Participants are shuttled to Cottonwood Lake and the course leads back to McPhelemy Park in central Buena Vista. The elevation profile starts at 9,822 feet and ends at 7,949 feet, almost 2,000 vertical feet downhill. I registered for the race with a dear friend and we held each other accountable to train. I recommend a friend join you on this journey. The companionship and camaraderie in the ultra community is like no other. I have made lifelong friends through my experiences and the races I’ve participated in.

Crewing an ultra

If you’ve been on the fence about moving yourself past the 5K experience, I highly recommend volunteering, crewing or pacing at an ultra. My first crewing experience was at Run Rabbit Run in Steamboat Springs. My good friend and running partner, Kylie Aldaz, registered for the race as her first 100-miler. Run Rabbit is not for the faint of heart — well no 100-mile race is — but she went all out on this one. The race profile: “About 8 miles paved, about 86 miles of trails and the rest rough jeep roads. Figure about 101.5 miles, 20,391 ft. ascent and 20,391 ft. descent.” It’s a beast for a first-time 100-miler.

For this race, I had the amazing opportunity to take lead for the crew. So, let me explain the difference between volunteering at an ultra, crewing and pacing, which are typical in 100K races or longer.

Volunteering is a great way to be involved if you’re not there to support someone who’s running. Typically, you are assigned to an aid station for a certain period — usually 4-6 hours. At the aid station, you’ll encounter other volunteers, sometimes family members of racers, sometimes racers of a different event, sometimes crew for racers running the current race. This is a great opportunity to hear their stories, learn about the racers and event, and be inspired. You will have one-on-one contact with the racers as they come into the aid station, where snacks, water, electrolytes, restrooms and first-aid are available. Most races offer credit toward future races for your volunteering time. This is the perfect way to fully embrace an ultra race without participating.

Crewing is a supplement to the aid stations. As a crew member for an ultra race, you help provide specific gear, food, hydration and a sleeping spot for your runner. And you’ll be the biggest and best cheer squad on the course. This is vital for the runner. It gives them something to look forward to from one aid station to the next. You also provide encouragement when they’re at the lowest of lows. A crew can consist of 1-10 crew members, sometimes with multiple vehicles. This selfless task of crewing brings so much value to the runner and can be the make or break for their success in completing a race. If you need some inspiration for joining an ultra, join a crew. You won’t regret it.

Running a certain distance from one aid station to the next with the racer is known as pacing. As a pacer you keep the runner on course, keep their mind focused on anything other than the aches and pains. Singing is a bonus and timing for trail naps is a must. A pacer is the connector from point A to point B. My first experience pacing was at the Moab 240. I paced for someone I had never met and we ran together for 19 miles through the night, up Shay Mountain in Moab. And now Jon Woody is a lifelong friend. It is one of my top 5 favorite memories of ultra running and I wasn’t even running the race. I was inspired by the community, the grit and the determination to just keep going.

If I still haven’t persuaded you to test your mettle by running an ultra, then maybe these words from my most recent experience crewing Cocodona 250 will do it. My now-friend Russell flew from Hawaii to crew this race with me and many others from around the country. He shared this after Kylie had finished: “If we are willing, life provides events that expose the vastness of our souls and relentlessness of our minds. Spanning 100 hours, I witnessed every detail involved for one person to run in a 250 foot race. Through deserts, heat and forest. Over mountains, streams, and many stupid rocks. Despite exhaustion, pain and body-shaking sobs…. The joy of her victory over this race changed everyone who shared that joy…. Finishing a 250-mile race reveals that one amazing person is waiting inside each one of us. We need only the courage to put it on display.”