When you think of baseball in southern Colorado, you may picture the Pioneer League’s Rocky Mountain Vibes. For Manitou Springs’ 150th anniversary, though, the town took a different tack: vintage baseball with rules from 1864 and replica uniforms. “We have a knack for doing a lot of things differently,” says Jenna Gallas, special event coordinator at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Coming back after a two-year COVID-related absence, Manitou is putting on their sixth exhibition vintage baseball game, this time a doubleheader. The first game will feature the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association’s (CVBBA) Star Base Ball Club of Colorado Territory playing against the Manitou Heritage Center’s Manitou Springers, who Gallas says are “a hodgepodge of folks locally here in Manitou that come together to compete against the professional players.”
For those more interested in watching a more conventional match, the second game of the doubleheader will be played with modern rules featuring staffers of the city of Manitou Springs playing against Manitou Springs Fire Department.
In earlier years, the CVBBA had lent Manitou extra vintage uniforms for the occasion, but the Heritage Center eventually decided to produce their own. Abiding by 1864 rules also changes how the game is played and Gallas had a few immediate examples. Bats must be made of wood and cannot exceed 2½ inches at its greatest diameter but can be formed into any shape with no restriction on length. “It definitely adds to the entertainment,” she says. If a struck ball bounces and is caught, that’s considered an out.
“The folks that run the [CVBBA] are just incredible,” she says. “The team comes and, prior to the game, they do a song and dance [routine] and that’s very old-timey.” They also promote audience participation in reaction to different actions on the field. “If somebody makes a good play, they look to the crowd to say ‘huzzah!’”
Whether you’re into vintage, modern or no baseball at all, Manitou is promoting the doubleheader as a free and light-hearted event for the public to attend, having just scored a No. 3 rank in Expedia’s “Friendliest Cities” competition.
First Friday at the Aud
City Auditorium’s First Friday will be big — “The Community Cultural Collective in partnership with curator Kevin Still will feature the work of 20 amazing visual artists inside the City Auditorium. This will be one of the largest collections of work on display in the city, bringing life into the 100-year-old building!” Aug. 5, 5-10 p.m., 221 E. Kiowa St.; visit tinyurl.com/cityaudfirstfriday for more info and to RSVP. Want to show your work at the next First Friday? Contact Still at kevinstill99@gmail.com or @littleredcanon.
Queer BIPOC Open Mic
Poetry 719’s Saturday night BIPOC open mic will kick off with a workshop led by Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius followed by an open mic hosted by Stoney Bertz. It’s all happening at (gender-affirming) Sunday Barber Co. “The open mic will be reserved for BIPOC folx to share their stories, poetry, music, comedy, art and etc.” Saturday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., 1733 Briargate Blvd.; see tinyurl.com/719-mic for more info.