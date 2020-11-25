Each year, the activist-inspired Wild & Scenic Film Festival hits the road with a condensed mini-festival that gives people all over the country a sample of their larger event, which typically spans five days and includes more than 100 films. Thanks to the efforts of the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control District, the Greenway District and the Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC), you’ll be able to see it for yourself on Thursday, Dec. 3, via a live virtual event.
The theme of this traveling shorts festival is “Water,” a fitting topic for a city that is quite familiar with the importance of clean, healthy waterways. Colorado Springs is home to an important segment of the Fountain Creek Watershed, a system that extends more than 900 square miles from Palmer Lake to Pueblo. Each year, volunteers conduct large-scale cleanups throughout the Pikes Peak region to help maintain waterway health and be good stewards to protect our downstream neighbors.
“Those of us in the conservation community get it when it comes to how small the world really is and how connected we all are,” says Susan Davies, executive director of TOSC.
This festival includes 10 short films that share the work citizens from different parts of the world are doing to protect their community watersheds. Viewers will explore waterways as far away as Mongolia and as nearby as Taos, New Mexico. There’s an animated documentary about an invasive fern plaguing Texas lakes and a cool look at the ecosystem of the Hudson River that refutes its reputation as a polluted waterway devoid of life. The selection is inspiring and educational, and the places it travels are often breathtaking in their natural beauty — yes, even the oft-maligned Hudson River.
“Events like the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are a great way to interact with our landscape in yet another way,” says Bill Banks, executive director of The Fountain Creek Watershed and Flood Control District. “These films show us how people around the globe are taking an active role in improving the environment and their local watershed.”
Virtual guests can select from three different options for tickets. One choice is to pay for a single household ticket and one door prize ticket at a cost of $15. For $30, attendees can get access and a crowler of beer from Peaks N Pines Brewing Co. or Brass Brewing Co. and two door prize tickets. For $100, attendees get access, the crowler, five door prize tickets, plus a donation to both the Watershed District and TOSC. There will be a live chat during the event and a raffle for prizes.
“We hope you’ll join us as we spotlight watershed warriors and open space champions from around the world, doing what they can to improve vital resources and celebrate nature,” says Davies. “Just like you and me!”