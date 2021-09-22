Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., 719-358-7788, bar-kco.com. Monthly art curated by Joshua Coates. Featuring artists Andi Drobny in September, Muji Rieger in October, Isaiah Reed in November and Robert Grey in December.
45 Degree Gallery, 2528 W. Colorado Ave., Suite B., 719-434-1214, 45degreegallery.com. Pottery Palooza, a special Art Walk event celebrating the eight ceramic and pottery artists represented at 45 Degree. Opening, Friday, Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle, 719-577-5744, broadmoorgalleries.com. Special event featuring three artists, Jared Brady, Robin Cole and Melissa Cooper. Thursday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 15, 4-8 p.m.
Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-1008, commonwheel.com. Commonwheel Artists Co-op presents Dissolved Ink/Discovered Images, featuring digital images by Pete Hokanson (“based on what he finds in the dissolved ink of National Geographic pages”) and textured three-dimensional works by Wilhelmina Steenbergen. Friday, Oct. 1-Monday, Nov. 1.
Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., 719-520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com. Chained Voices, artworks created by incarcerated individuals.
Through Sept. 25. Chromesthesia, visual art inspired by music (call for entries open to the public). Friday, Oct. 1-Saturday, Oct. 30. Interstate Badlands, written works by local author and poet Byron Aspaas paired with artwork by 10 local artists in response to the writing. Friday, Nov. 5-Saturday, Nov. 27. Paper Tiger, works on paper (call for entries open to the public). Friday, Dec. 3-Friday, Dec. 31.
Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., 719-464-5880, kreusergallery.com. Echoes by Floyd D. Tunson. Through Sept. 24. Kreuser presents three shows in October: WAX!, an encaustic exhibit featuring 10 artists; PAINTINGS 2021: FACES & HEADS, an interpretation of human expression, interaction, identity and psyche, by Neil Alden Fenton; and Animal Speak, new works by Deb Komitor. Friday, Oct. 1-Friday, Oct. 29. Essence, by Lelia Davis and Shannon Dunn, Realms of Being by Robyn Sean Peterson and Steffany Butts-Boucher and Life in a Garden with Gods by Joseph Liberti. Friday, Nov. 5-Friday, Nov. 26. Earthscapes by Audrey Gray, THE CLOTHES WE WEAR by Sheary Clough Suiter and Winter Graces by Shannon Mello and Marisa S. White. Friday, Dec. 3-Friday, Dec. 31. For artist talk info, visit kreusergallery.com.
Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., gallery@uccs.edu, entcenterforthearts.org. High + Low: D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective, a 45-year look back at works by this visual artist/writer/art critic. Through Sunday, Dec. 12, Thursday-Sunday, 1-7:30 p.m., or by appointment. Visiting Artists & Critics Series with Environmental Performance Agency (EPA), a NYC-based artist collective, Tuesday, Sept. 28. 5-6 p.m. Pre-registration required.
Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu. Brett Weston: Working Toward Abstraction, featuring photographs representing a range of Weston’s work from the 1940s to the 1980s.
Through April 17, 2022. Ronny Quevedo: at the line, premiering Quevedo’s newly commissioned large-scale works alongside recent drawings and sculptures. Friday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Dec. 5. Reservations to visit the galleries are required; RSVP at fac.coloradocollege.edu/visit.
Gallery 113, 125½ N. Tejon St., 719-634-5299, gallery113cos.com. Presenting works by 17 local artists; monthly featured artists rotate. (“Come by regularly to see the latest!” says Gallery 113 artist Dana Lee Stoner.)
G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com. We Hold Dear by Michael Dowling. Through Sept. 24. Featuring artists Brenda Stumpf in October and Greg Johnson in November.
Academy Art & Frame, 7560 N. Academy Blvd., 719-265-6694, academyframesco.com. Pikes Peak Pastel Society member show, Renewal in Light and Shadow, on display through October. Third Friday outdoor reception with vendors, artist booths and a BBQ food truck; Friday, Oct. 15, 3-7 p.m. Rock and Roll Photography by Larry Hulst, third Friday reception; Friday, Nov. 19, 3-7 p.m. High school ceiling tiles, third Friday reception and people’s choice voting, Friday, Dec. 17, 3-7 p.m.
Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave., 719-650-1427, laurareilly.com. Small Works and Petite Paintings, a holiday show featuring mini masterpieces inspired by Colorado landscapes. Friday, Nov. 5-Friday, Dec. 31.
Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-1861, manitouartcenter.org. The MAC’s signature
fundraiser, Big Loud Silent Auction, will feature works from local and regional artists (with proceeds evenly divided between the MAC and each artist). Friday, Oct. 1-Saturday, Oct. 30 in the First Amendment Gallery. Watercolor art in Hagnauer Gallery through October. EPIC concert (a concert that combines classical music with other genres and art forms), Saturday, Oct. 16. MESO (Mobile Earth + Space Observatory) bus, “science center on wheels,” Saturday, Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m.
The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave., 719-629-7055, thebridgeartgallery.com. Currently featuring clay works by Sharon McCoy. Through Sept. 25. Available Saturdays, noon-3 p.m., or by appointment at 719-629-7055.
The Chavez Gallery, 2524½ W. Colorado Ave., 719-963-6925, chavezartgallery.com. Private shopping appointments are available every day. Open to the public every Saturday, 3-6 p.m.
Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave., 719-636-1901, aratiartists.com. Aspens on the Avenue, enjoy live demonstrations by potter Jennifer Niccolai. Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring artists Carole Patton and Magdalina in October; Jan Oyler, Jerry Thompson-Guynn and Peggy Cook in November; and all Arati artists in December.
The Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St., 719-227-1980, lawrencedryhurstgallery.com. Betz Smisek, featured artist for October. “[E]xplore Betz’s unusual art mediums such as shard glass, petroleum based liquid pour, and her acrylic wonders.”
GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., #100, gallery@uccs.edu. THIS:THAT by William Wylie and Corey Drieth, inspired by Italian conceptual artist Alighiero e Boetti. Through Sept. 24. Exhibition by Environmental Performance Agency (EPA), Friday, Oct. 1-Friday, Oct. 29. Headwaters to Heartlands by Lauren Rosenthal McManus, a FEARS (Female Emerging Artists Residency Series) resident. “For her show at GOCA Downtown, she will make a drawing of the Fountain Creek watershed, while also exhibiting prints from ... Political/Hydrological: A Watershed Remapping of the Contiguous United States.” Friday, Nov. 5-Friday, Dec. 3.
The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., 719-514-2436. LIGHTBOX, the first annual collaborative art show hosted by AIGA COS. Thirty local designers, architects and artists were invited to create an exhibition of custom-built lightboxes. Silent auction benefits AIGA COS and the Chicano/a Murals Project of Colorado. Sunday, Sept. 26-Saturday, Oct.2. Artist Alix Garcia and her pen & ink illustrations (which incorporate pressed flowers) will be featured in November.
The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., 719-633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com, themodbo.com. Feathers and Fables, an exhibition of photographs by Emma Powell. Through Sept. 24. I was, I am, I will be, new works by Su Kaiden Cho. Friday, Oct. 1-Friday, Oct. 29.
NEW GALLERY ALERT!
Reserve - Our Gallery, owned by artist Gayle Gross, opened its doors on May 1, 2021. The gallery currently represents 19 local artists (11 from Teller County and 8 from Colorado Springs) whose art ranges from watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings to pottery to photography to wearable art and jewelry to prints and cards. Our Gallery also hosts galas; to get an invite, visit (400 W. Midland), call (719-401-2301) or email (reserveourgallery@gmail.com) the gallery. The next gala is Friday, Sept. 24, 7-10 p.m. Starting Thursday, Sept. 30, Our Gallery will host a series of six educational sessions called “Creepy Crawlies with [artist/photographer] Gale Motter.” These sessions are Thursday nights through Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. daily at 400 W. Midland, #120., Woodland Park.
NEW ART SERIES ALERT!
This fall, G44 Gallery and Kreuser Gallery present a new quarterly performance series by local artists. The first event of the series will feature Ashley Cornelius, Jacqueline Moulton, Jasmine Dillavou, Jordan McHenry, Hollyn Pinar and Su Kaiden Cho. Saturday, Oct. 9, 4-6 p.m.; $25 per ticket (includes two drink vouchers); G44 Gallery & Kreuser Gallery, 121 & 125 E. Boulder St.