If a foot of snow the week before Memorial Day weekend doesn’t say Colorado summer, I don’t know what does. But now that the white stuff has pretty much melted, minds are turning to the dog days. As usual, we at the Indy are doing our part to ensure your June, July and August are packed with enlightening, invigorating and exciting things to do.

In the pages that follow, our native Floridian Stephen K. Hirst takes us on a beach tour of southern Colorado, while Reporter Anna Fiorino and her significant other Joo Chung offer up some themed picnic options.

We’ve got stuff for the highly motivated (ultra running, anyone?) and the less motivated (sit-in-a-lawn-chair music festival, anyone?).

We’ve got apps for the tech savvy who are looking to up their outdoor game.

Oh, and it wouldn’t be summer without food. JL Fields will tell you how you can backyard barbecue vegan-style (even carnivores are welcome) and the Indy’s very own food editor, Matthew Schniper, will offer his take on all things worth consuming during this Hot Vax Summer, Redux.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your shovel and pail, rub some zinc oxide on your nose and tender bits (looking at you, nudists), put on your water wings and catch me outside.

See ya, beaches!

