Take it from us: The best way to usher in the fall season is to celebrate the arts. And “Arts Month” — a citywide, month-long celebration of the creative sector, led by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPeR, artsoctober.com) — makes it so easy.
From burlesque at La Burla Bee, to writing workshops with Poetry 719, to musicals at the Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs has a little bit of everything. And whether you identify as an art “aficionado,” “amateur” or somewhere “in between,” you’re bound to find something you’ll enjoy.
Here are the events, exhibits and productions we’re most looking forward to.
The Indy’s Don’t-Miss-It!
Festivals, salons, tours and more.
Art All Around
Various locations | Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Art All Around is a unique, intimate (and free!) way to experience the city’s art scene. Tour up to 60 local artists’ studios (including Shannon Mello, Chris Alvarez, Brett Andrus, Sheary Clough Suiter, Elizabeth Selby and Brian Tryon). For the tour map and full list of participating artists, see tinyurl.com/CSArtAllAround.
Pikes Peak Zine Fest
Knights of Columbus Hall | Oct. 1, 1-5 p.m.
This year’s Pikes Peak Zine Fest (PPZF) will feature over 40 zine-makers from across the country. It’s the perfect opportunity to buy/swap zines and connect with fellow zine enthusiasts. It’s also where you’ll find Jasmine Dillavou’s new poetry books, Another Death Bed and We Just Try Again. For more info, see pikespeakzinefest.com.
Colorado Art Salon
Knights of Columbus Hall | Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.
The Colorado Art Salon is a new monthly gathering for Springs artists, art enthusiasts and educators — focusing on collaboration and community. At the first meeting, expect presentations by painter Karen Mosbacher and Firma IT Solutions CEO Rodney Gullatte Jr. To register (free with RSVP), see tinyurl.com/ColoradoArtSalon.
Jazz 93.5 Birthday Bash
Ent Center for the Arts | Oct. 1, 2 p.m.
Celebrate five years of Jazz 93.5 with free outdoor art activities, acts by improv troupes and musical guests... and a Janis Siegel Trio performance! (Concert tickets are $35 and up.) For more info, see jazz935.org/birthday.
Arts Month After Hours
COATI | Oct. 7, 8-11 p.m.
You can consider this family-friendly event the official Fall Arts kick-off. Hosted by the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce and Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Arts Month After Hours will include performances by DJ Shield, E De La, Urban Classic and the J&J Hip Hop Dance & Performance Company. For more info, see tinyurl.com/ArtsMonthAfterHours.
Visual Arts
Cymon Padilla’s pop-up exhibit
Galleries of Contemporary Art | entcenterforthearts.org/goca | Oct. 1-15
The last of GOCA’s three-part pop-up series, curated by director Daisy McGowan, will feature works by Cymon Padilla. Padilla, who was born and raised in Colorado Springs, is best known for his “mash-ups” of contemporary culture and traditional art techniques. Previous featured artists include Caitlin Goebel and Jessica Langley.
Reimagined by Tanner Valant
Kreuser Gallery | kreusergallery.com | Oct. 7-28
Seventeen-year-old Tanner Valant, an emerging hyperrealism artist, is presenting his new collection at Kreuser Gallery. “This body of work reimagines simple and nostalgic concepts using a hyperrealistic style,” says Valant in his artist statement. “I believe art can spark feelings of nostalgia by triggering memories through vivid color and extensive detail.”
Facade, a juried exhibition
Cottonwood Center for the Arts | cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com | Oct. 7-29
“We live in the era of the selfie and its many filtered manifestations in a culture saturated with social media,” says Cottonwood Center for the Arts. “What nuances, subtle or glaring, differentiate a fine art self-portrait from a casual shot shared for friends and followers?” Facade asks artists for their interpretation of a self-portrait, in whatever medium they see fit: photography, sculpture, mixed media, music, writing or painting.
More Visual Arts:
Art on the Streets, Downtown Colorado Springs, tinyurl.com/AOTS-in-CS. AOTS, a Downtown Ventures program, is a year-round Springs arts staple. Check out the 24th exhibit, which includes six new sculptures and six new murals.
Artist-of-the-Day, artsoctober.com/artist-a-day-archives. The virtual program, which was first launched in 2020, returns this year with 31 new artist profiles. Oct. 1-31.
Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle, broadmoorgalleries.com. The Secret of the Black Canvas, works by Alexandr Onishenko. “Originally from the Ukraine and now one of the most successful artists in the Czech Republic, Alexander Onishenko arrived in Prague in 1991 carrying little more than his painting equipment and a dream he began painting on Prague’s famous Charles Bridge.” Onishenko’s since exhibited his work in Germany, France, Spain, England and the United States. Thursday, Sept. 22, 4-8 p.m.
Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., 719-520-1899, cottonwoodcenter-forthearts.com. Artwork by Homeward Pikes Peak, Nov. 4-26. Jumbo Shrimp, featuring unexpected spatial assignments (big small things and small big things), Dec. 2-24.
G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com. The Texture of Life and the Beauty of the World by Karen Khoury and Night Fall, Fallen by Meghan Wilbar. Through October. View From My Bed by Ashley Andersen and Balance by Abigail Kreuser. Through Nov. 12 Annual Holiday Show, featuring 60 local and regional artists. Through December.
Galleries of Contemporary Art, gocadigital.org, entcenterforthearts.org. Dark Archive, an exhibit by California-based artist elin o’Hara slavick, which “focuses on and utilizes the Caltech Archive to demonstrate how Caltech was a significant site for the production of weapons of mass destruction, among many other things.” GOCA Downtown, through Oct. 7. Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours) by Gregg Deal, “new works in multiple series addressing Native identity and critiquing American society, politics, popular culture and history.” Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, through Dec. 11.
Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., 719-464-5880, kreusergallery.com. Random Possibilities, new works by Phil Vallejo, and Sentiment, new paintings by Diane Vallejo. Through Sept. 30. Works by Sean O’Meallie, Oct. 7-28. Certain These Clouds Go Somewhere, new works by Marisa S. White. Badass Paper Dolls, From Inspiring to Scandalous, by Mattie O and Kat Jorstad, and Please don’t make me miss you by Chan Bird. Nov. 4-25. Hauntological Inference, new works by Claire Swinford, “a contemporary walk through Kodachrome photographs captured between 1959 and 1976 by a working-class Midwestern family.” WITH-IN, by The Rough Ruby Arts Collective, featuring “highlights from original works created by individual members wrestling with and seeking understanding of the recent tumultuous years.” Miniatures, a group exhibition featuring artworks 10 by 10 inches or smaller. Dec. 2-Jan. 7.
Manitou Art Center, 513-515 Manitou Ave., manitouartcenter.org. Big Loud Silent Auction, the MAC’s auction of the year. Work will be exhibited in the Intemann Gallery (and online at manitoumade.com) from Oct. 1-31.
The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., csfine-artscenter.org. Chicanx Landscapes, through Feb. 12. Action/Abstraction Redefined, through Jan. 7. Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean, the FAC’s newest exhibit featuring 12 artists offering “poetic responses to often-marginalized histories.” Through Jan. 29.
More venues we love:
Commonwheel Artists Co-op, commonwheel.com
The Garfield Gallery, facebook.com/garfieldartgallery
The Space, thespacecos.com
Bar-K, tinyurl.com/Bar-K-FB
Performing Arts
Terror and Tease, a burlesque show
Lulu’s Downstairs and La Burla Bee | Oct. 21, 22, 29 and 30
Colorado’s burlesque super troupe The Burly Scouts presents new takes on classic scary stories (think Pennywise, the Headless Horseman...). At two locations, for two weekends only. For ages 21-plus; see lulusdownstairs.com or laburlabee.com for more info.
The Performance Series
G44 Gallery and Kreuser Gallery | Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m.
A quarterly performance series presented by G44 Gallery and Kreuser Gallery. This October, five local artists — Kailani Dobson, Kirsten Merrick, Jacquline Viola Moulton, Tiffany Ogburn and Holly Seidcheck — take the stage. All proceeds from ticket sales ($50, includes two drink vouchers) support the artists. For more info, see g44gallery.com or kreusergallery.com.
Sky Knot
The Garfield Gallery | Oct. 14, 5-8 p.m. (performance at 6 p.m.)
This multimedia experience (which includes an art installation and performance) is brought to you by Conor Bourgal, Jasmine Dillavou and Matte Refic. Sky Knot “speaks on the DNA of water and its capability to fill the contents of a body as well as universal connection of fluidity, movement, transformative states from one place to another — ephemeral moments of baptism.” For more info, see tinyurl.com/SkyKnot.
Colorado Short Circuit Film Festival
The Ivywild School | Oct. 7-8
The sixth annual festival, highlighting independent filmmakers in the state, includes a variety of genres: horror, drama, sci-fi, animation, comedy and drama. Local filmmakers include Joey Partridge (It Followed Me Home), Ethan Frederick (Family Therapy), Isabella Gilbert (Spectrums) and Steven Sabell (Dead Right There). Option for single tickets or day/VIP passes. For more info, see csc.eventive.org.
More dance, theater, film and music:
Colorado Ballet Society, 8570 Criterion Drive, #154, 719-272-7078, danceinthesprings.com. Wintertides, Nov. 19. A Colorado Nutcracker, Dec. 20-21.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre. Songs from the Border, a live concert about immigration and identity, starring Satya Chávez and Brian Quijada. Nov. 3-6. The Late Night Loop, a musical event following Songs from the Border’s Friday night performance. Nov. 4, 9:30 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, “With the help of a virtuosic, tight-knit ensemble that embodies a few dozen characters and live Foley artistry, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.” Dec. 1-23.
Funky Little Theater Company, 1628 W. Bijou St., funkylittletheater.org. The Play Crawl, featuring micro-plays (3 to 4 minutes long) by 10 Colorado playwrights. Woodland Park, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. Old Colorado City, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Touring Holiday Show, dates TBA.
Icons, 3 E. Bijou St., 719-300-7863, icons-co.com. Wednesday Concert Series, a ticketed event ($15-$45) featuring local singers. Wednesdays, 8 p.m.
Independent Film Society of Colorado, 427 E. Colorado Ave., IFSOC.org. Three Nights of Horror Film Festival. Includes iconic horror/thriller/sci-fi selections like American Psycho, Return of the Living Dead, Bride of Re-Animator, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more. Oct. 21-23. Per film, $8. All-access weekend pass, $50.
Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave., pikespeakcenter.com. CoCoMelon Live!, Oct. 13. Kathleen Madigan, Oct. 15. Menopause the Musical, Oct. 14. Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John, Oct. 21-22. Whose Live Anyway? (improv comedy), Nov. 3. Chelsea Handler, Nov. 6.
The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., broadmoorworldarena.com. John Mulaney, Oct. 23. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Nov. 20. Bill Burr, Dec. 10.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, 704 E. Colorado Ave. (former Gazette building), rmwfilm.org. A drive-in cinema event. The Thief Collector, directed by Allison Otto. Friday, Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m.
Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., springsensembletheatre.org. Hand to God by Robert Askins, the first show of SET’s 13th season: “After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and — most especially — his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a demonic and dangerously irreverent personality all its own.” Sept. 29-Oct. 16. Holly Jolly Holy Sh!t by Kate Hertz. Dec. 8-24.
The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., themat.org. Puppet Slam, new and original puppetry. Sept. 23 and 24, 7:30 p.m. Vote, short plays, Oct. 20-30.
Theatreworks at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., 719-255-3232, entcenter-forthearts.org/theatreworks. Lumberjacks in Love, a musical by Fred Alley and James Kaplan. Through Oct. 9. Little Women, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Nov. 25-Dec. 18.
UCCS Department of Visual and Performing Arts, vapa.uccs.edu. Double-Sided Coin, an original dance show. Sept. 30-Oct. 9. Peak FreQuency Presents: Pianist Steve Drury, featuring music by Charles Ives, Frederic Rzewski and Louis Karchin. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Keep an eye out for:
Colorado Springs Philharmonic (2022-23 season begins Oct. 1), csphilharmonic.com
Drag shows at Bar-K, bar-kco.com
Literary Arts
Poetry, Drinks and Music at Becoming // Poetry
Manitou Art Center | Oct. 19
Where art meets alcohol meets poetry. Join Peyton Elise Craft and Katie Scruggs Galloway for a “spontaneous poetry” workshop. Then enjoy drinks, live music and MAC art exhibits before the open mic. For more info, see manitouartcenter.org/calendar.
“We Do Stuff” Poetry Festival
Various locations | Oct. 17-23
The fifth annual festival is hosting 11 in-person and virtual events (all free with RSVP). There’ll be several open mics (including a National Black Poetry Day open mic, “Keep COS Queer” open mic and a disability awareness open mic); a poetry and hiking event with Blackpackers at Palmer Park; Lil’ Miss Story Hour with Vanessa Little and more. For the complete event lineup, see tinyurl.com/WeDoStuff-Festival.
More literary arts:
Hear Here Poetry | hearherepoetry.org
Home to online workshops, slam competitions and open mics.
Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Book Clubs | ppld.org/book-clubs
The Pikes Peak Library District hosts 15 official book clubs across the region. Pick a genre, find a club (meeting dates and times vary) ... and get to reading!
Pikes Peak Writers | pikespeakwriters.com
The writers’ support group offers free Writers’ Nights, where aspiring writers can meet to network, and Open Critiques, where writers can receive feedback on their work. Registration for the 2023 Writers Conference opens on Nov. 1.