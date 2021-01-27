While actor Cheech Marin is largely associated with his acting career and his pop culture persona as half of the sassy stoner duo Cheech & Chong, he has also established himself as a devoted patron of the Chicano arts. Over several decades, Marin has amassed an extensive, impressive collection of Chicano art that has wowed critics with each new exhibition. Through June 26, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is housing one such exhibit, Papel Chicano Dos.
The Pikes Peak region will serve as the final stop for the popular exhibit before it settles in at its ultimate home, the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry in Riverside, California. The Fine Arts Center is one of just nine locations fortunate enough to host the works since the show first hit the road in 2016.
Marin has curated a truly moving collection of Chicano works filled with vivid colors, powerful storytelling and deep emotion. There are 65 unique works from 24 artists dating all the way back to the 1980s and into the present. If you’re a fan of works from the 1980s and ’90s, the Fine Arts Center suggests you check out Carlos Almaraz, Gronk, and Charles “Chaz” Bojórquez. For more recent works, mosey over to portraits by artists Sonia Romero, John Valadez, and Carlos Donjuán. Donjuán’s art is particularly compelling due to his distortion of faces with patterns and color. Ultimately, the entire collection is worthy of your time and will leave you feeling awed by the sheer magnitude of the talent on display. The breadth of the artists’ work is difficult to quantify, although Marin’s website does its best. It reads:
“Their work demonstrates a myriad of techniques from watercolor and aquatint to pastel and mixed media, dates from the late 1980s to present day, and offers iconic imagery with influences ranging from pre-Hispanic symbols and post-revolutionary nationalistic Mexican motifs to [the] Chicano movement of the 1960s and contemporary urban culture.”
In short, it’s kind of a big deal. In fact, the exhibit has also been organized into a full-color art book of the same name, although copies can be difficult to find.
The best part is that you can see it in person with pre-purchased tickets. While the show opened in December, it’s only in the last few weeks that restrictions have lifted enough to allow small parties to tour the museum. Capacity is still limited, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You’ll not only be able to see the art up close, you’ll have a lot of room to roam and ponder unfettered by crowds. Due to the center’s limited capacity at this time, the website recommends you try to plan ahead for your visit as much as possible. Although the show runs through June, uncertain times mean you should definitely try to attend sooner rather than later.