Times have changed, and so has the vegan scene worldwide. That proves true right here in Colorado Springs. Whether trekking through Colorado in a vegan van filled with plant-eaters, or traveling with friends and family who don’t quite see the world as green as you do, there’s something for everyone, including you, my veg-forward friend.
Let’s start with vegan restaurants (yep, we’ve got a few):
• The Burrowing Owl is the OG. Dubbed a dive bar (not even close) this neighborhood joint serves up canned beer, boxed wine, hand-crafted organic cocktails — and, hey, the drinks and the entire food menu are 100 percent vegan. Do it up Colorado-style and get The Pueblo, an open-face Sloppy loaded with green chile.
• Santana’s Vegan Grill started out as a kiosk-style, all-vegan drive-thru that got so busy the parking lot couldn’t handle the traffic. So they moved on up to an old taco joint where you can dine in or drive through for the vegan burgers, dogs and much more. Get the Deluxe BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger. And, pro–tip, the seasoned fries are essential.
• The Joint Vegan Street Food started out as a food truck — and that truck keeps rolling with weekend service at local breweries and pop-up events — but the business now has a home at Lulu’s Downstairs (though conveniently upstairs) in Manitou Springs most Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Chef Aaron Posey is a culinary genius and he’s got the smoked brisket to prove it.
Vegan friendly
Colorado Springs boasts an incredible number of vegan-friendly restaurants, too. Seriously, just check out the long list of dining establishments that participate in the annual Vegan Restaurant Week that I organize. Three that are not to be missed:
• Adam’s Mountain Café in Manitou Springs has been serving up vegan and vegetarian fare right next to the animal stuff for decades. Truly, this is the place for everyone. All of these years later, the Senegalese vegetables over udon noodles with sesame-crusted tofu remains one of the best vegan meals in town. Full stop.
• Speaking of something for everyone, go to church: The Carter Payne, a historic Black church turned community food and drink hall. There’s always a vegan option on the Immerse Cuisine menu and vegan-friendly beer, wine and drinks round it out, thanks to Local Relic Artisan Ales, Crusade Wine Bar and Araucauna Bespoke Cocktails.
• Monse’s Taste of El Salvador is a low-key, high-vibe destination on the Westside. The beans are vegan and four plant-based meat options are available. Go big and try the Yucca Fries, loaded with black beans, but be sure to add the vegan pastor and turn that starter into a full-on meal.
Grocery stores
Restaurants aren’t the only place to feed your plant-centric belly. Whether you’re shacking up in an Airbnb or hanging out with family, there are plenty of local grocery stores that have what you need:
• Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market (Downtown) features local creators and makers of plant-based fare, as well as popular vegan versions of eggs, milk, meat, cheese and more.
• Mountain Mama Natural Foods (Westside) is also locally owned, and a great spot for bulk items like beans and grains.
• The Asian Pacific Market (Eastside) also offers big bags of beans and the like, but also lots of interesting fresh and frozen items like bean curd, dumplings and more. It’s a vegan condiment dream come true, too.
But if you are resolved to hit a big-box store to shop, you’ll find beans, veggies, grains, plant proteins — and the really important stuff like ice cream, candy and mac ’n cheese — at chain stores such as Sprouts, King Sooper’s (our local Kroger store; the Simple Truth plant-based options are reliable and affordable), Safeway, Natural Grocers and Whole Foods.
Beyond edibles
Vegan means more than food, of course. For cruelty-free health and beauty items, hit up Simple Body (simplebodyproducts.com) in Old Colorado City. Next door (and Downtown, too), you’ll find animal-fiber-free clothing and jewelry and other gifts at Eclectic Co. (shopeclecticco.com). And, finally, depending upon the time of year, you just might stumble upon a special vegan event:
• Springs Vegan Markets are held quarterly.
• Colorado Springs Vegan Festival happens in October.
• Vegan Restaurant Week takes place in the first week of November.