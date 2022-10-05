Dozo Sushi opened on Eighth Street in February, 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Needless to say, the timing couldn't have been worse.
I gave it a positive review in May of that year. And the spot has persevered since, earning a "strong, loyal clientele" of regulars according to owner Jae Cho, who'd come out of the banking industry, then six years of management at Sushi O Sushi prior to opening Dozo.
In a quick online search, you'll see that Dozo currently holds a 4.7 rating out of 5 from 449 Google Reviews, and 4.5 out of 5 out of 113 reviews on Yelp.
If you read my work in the Indy regularly, you'll know that I rarely cite online review sites, as they're ultimately suspect — it could be the owner's friends, spurned customers going to superlatives to sum up being turned away from a busy evening, competitors, etc. writing them. Sure, there's definitely some legit reviews penned, but it takes time to sift through the list to glean a best estimation of where the objective truth of a place's quality resides.
Anyway, the reason I mention Yelp and Google is because that's where you'll find an ongoing comment battleground: more than a dozen instances of Dozo's owner Cho responding harshly to negative commenters. ("Harshly" might be an understatement in some examples.)
I had to wonder, as I read through them, if Cho was slowly committing business suicide by lashing out, name-calling and using profanity. Like, would word eventually get around and folks would boycott on principle?
OR ... is he on his way to being an industry hero? Someone who's not afraid to voice what many other owners feel, but hold back on expressing publicly, at risk of the bad PR. Will the humor alone displayed in some of Cho's posts earn him support inside and outside the industry?
I can't answer that at this time, but I called Cho to find out why he's firing back instead of taking the licks quietly, and he was not only willing to talk, but pretty thorough in his defense of his actions. At one point, he mentioned that almost a dozen folks have come to Dozo in recent months and told him they saw the comments, and that they came to visit specifically because of them.
One of the first things Cho wished to voice was that "I feel I have a right to speak out. When they are [posting negative comments] they are hurting my business, whether intentionally or unintentionally. This affects us: it's our business, it's someone's tips, my chefs' salaries ... I believe every business wholeheartedly has a right to fight back."
Cho tells me most of his comments are impromptu and uncensored, though he says he's also careful to review video footage inside the dining room to gather evidence of certain claims (such as long ticket times, an incident with a server, etc.) and he says he talks to his staff to hear their side of the story, too. "I'm absolutely coming at it with data," he says. "I need to find out what's going on... like someone was having a bad day, I saw them fighting in the booth during the meal, and [one of them] left me a negative review. It's not my fault you got dumped."
Back in the day, he says, people just wouldn't go back to a restaurant if they had a bad experience. But now, in the internet era, people take to their phones routinely to voice concerns (warranted or not), instead of speaking to the managers. "They hide behind the internet and bash restaurants. To me that's unfair and should be called out."
"I always ask people at the restaurant if everything's okay," he says. "If they say yes, but later write a bad review, then they aren't being forthright. If they say something while there, if give us a chance to rectify a problem. ... Instead, now they bash my business and I have to try and defend myself."
And when it comes to the risk of that defense, he says: "If I have to take a hit to educate people, then I'll take the hit. I believe in my staff. I will defend them... people who know me know that I've very honest and very opinionated. But I'm very kind-hearted too. I donate to as many charities as possible, too... People who think they know me through these reviews — they don't know me at all."
"My job as an owner is to defend my business," he continues. "I want to let people know what happened and why I'm defending us. [Sometimes it's because] what you are saying isn't 100 percent true."
"We try to make it right when someone complains," he says. "My staff is trained for that." He gives the classic example of a long ticket time from the kitchen, perhaps dragging 30 minutes when someone calls in sick and he's understaffed. He says his servers will comp a cocktail or an appetizer or something, in some situations, acknowledging the guests' frustration. "But when they see the plating and effort that comes out with every dish, they know we're trying as hard as we can."
Long waits can be a problem at Dozo too, he says, noting he turns away as many as 30 guests nightly. (That's actually a good problem for a restaurant to have.) To address that, he's underway with a patio expansion (seasonal, but with heaters), and guests can make reservations. The sushi counter is reserved for walk-ins, too.
I ask Cho if he's sufficiently staffed, given the labor problems in the industry, and he says he right where he wants to be so that he's not overcrowded — meaning his servers would make less money each which can lead to discontentment and turnover. He says most of his staff has been with him at least a year and a half. "We don't have a revolving door problem."
For my last question to Cho, I had to wonder what he thought of me as a professional food critic — if I'd written him a bad review would he have fired back at me publicly?
"It's your job, that's the thing," he says. "If it was their job too I might take it with a grain of salt. The majority of the people in the Springs know who you are and that it's your job to be honest... peoples' feelings get hurt, it wouldn't destroy me, but it would make me work harder."
"If we aren't doing the 100 percent that we strive for every day, I do take it personally and strive to do better. ... But everyone has a bad day, I believe that."
On that note, he says, " I'll defend every restaurateur in every city everywhere. People don't know how hard it is to run a restaurant with these comments and star ratings from Yelp and whatnot. I just want people to understand our side of the story. How it affects us."