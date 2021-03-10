The Ent Center for the Arts has slowly been getting its groove back over the last few months of rolling pandemic-related closures and the effort has resulted in some creative ways to engage visitors while providing an experience that is also health- and safety-conscious.
Last month, the center welcomed a return to small, in-person events with an avant-garde outdoor reimagining of the classic Ukrainian folktale, The Mitten. Guests navigated between stations where different sections of the classic tale were told with shadow puppetry.
This month, the venue will be focusing on two new and exciting offerings for guests eager to return to safe in-person arts events. The first is the student dance performance Hetacomb, an original work directed and produced by UCCS theater and dance major Olivia Langley. In a press release about the upcoming performance, Langley, a senior, said, “This piece is a reflection — a relic — of humanity. I’m hoping to achieve a visceral response from both audience and dancers. I’d like for them to feel as if they are watching a history book in motion, watching the culmination of archives, reliving an old memory and leading a movement simultaneously.” The performance costs just $7 and will be held March 12-14 and March 18-19.
Another announcement to come from the Ent Center: the Galleries of Contemporary Art will host a brand-new, multi-site exhibition titled The Space(s) Between. The show, which features the works of contemporary artists who live and work in the American West, is a collaboration with the University of Denver’s Vicki Myhren Gallery.
Wrapping your head around all the ways it exists within and between the two venues is a bit daunting; you’d need to visit both galleries to get the full experience. It’s an ambitious endeavor, but one that promises to be quite rewarding. “The Space(s) Between is a multi-site and multi-project exhibition that explores various understandings of how we experience the vastness of place and the iconic nature of the American west through contemporary art,” reads a recent GOCA press release. “Notions of the horizon as a convention through which we orient ourselves in relation to the landscape are central to the concept.’”
Beginning Thursday, March 11 guests can pay a visit to the new exhibition at GOCA, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., noon to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through July 25 (visit uccspresents.org for reservations). Because the Ent Center and GOCA wish to continue offering a safe experience, each tour is limited to six guests and averages about 45 minutes. With such limited numbers, guests are also advised to reserve their tickets at least one day in advance and wear appropriate face coverings throughout their visit to the gallery.