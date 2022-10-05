Play: Overwatch 2
Digital Media Specialist Sean Cassady is excited for Overwatch 2, the free-to-play upgrade that is both a sequel to and replacement for the massively popular multiplayer shooter by Blizzard. “It introduces season passes, three new characters, new game modes and hundreds of new cosmetics,” he says. “I’m sending both kids to family over the weekend for some quality (competitive) nerd time with [husband] Bryan.” Available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
Read: Hispanic Heritage Month e-reads
Go to ppld.overdrive.com and scroll down to the Hispanic Heritage Month offerings. Click on “See All,” then fall face-first into Pikes Peak Library District’s massive OverDrive collection of Hispanic fiction and nonfiction. including politics, history, cooking, sports, autobiographies and more — everything from Rudolfo Anaya’s beloved classic, Bless Me Ultima, to the bestselling memoir from legendary Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez. And all of it’s free with your PPLD library card.
Listen: Spirit
If you’re into some recent sugar-y pop music, Dear Rouge’s new album Spirit delivers, according to reporter Nick Raven. “I’ve been following these guys thanks to Spotify and sometimes you just need something really pleasant to listen to,” he says. “It’s got your power pop anthems, your slower, reflective ditties, it’s just really a fun listen end to end that will probably sell a 100,000 Cadillacs some day.”
Watch: The Patient
Circulation Manager Tracie Woods has been getting into The Patient on Hulu with Steve Carrell. “Alan Strauss (Carrell) is a therapist taken captive by a patient who happens to be a serial killer,” she says. “The patient thinks taking his therapist captive will help him curb his desire to kill. At five episodes in, it’s moving fairly slowly; I’m hoping for a little more ‘umph’ here pretty soon.”