Read: Blacktop Wasteland

Reporter Stephen Hirst is reading Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby — “and it’s great,” he says. “[It’s a] crime novel about a retired getaway driver who gets sucked back into ‘the life.’”

Watch: Places in the Heart

Reporter Pam Zubeck suggests Places in the Heart. “[It’s] a 1984 film starring Sally Field who forms an unconventional family of sorts in 1930s Texas to try to make a small farm pay and retain ownership after her husband is tragically killed,” says Pam. 

Listen: Arcade Fire

Reporter Kristian DePue is listening to Arcade Fire’s WE, released just last week. WE follows Everything Now, the Canadian indie rock band’s fifth album. Available on most streaming platforms.

Play: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace recommends Kirby and the Forgotten Land. “The game answers the question of ‘What happens if Kirby tries to suck up something too big?’” says Glenn. Available for Switch.

Anna Fiorino is a graduate from San Diego State University. She is a journalist with (more than three but less than twenty) years of experience. In her free time, she edits novels.