After the Asteroid: Earth’s Comeback Story at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is home to the fossils that characterized a major scientific breakthrough.
In 2016, paleontologists Tyler Lyson and Ian Miller discovered a trove of fossils at Corral Bluffs Open Space east of the Springs, a finding that unearthed one of the most critical intervals of our planet’s history: 66 million years ago, right after the last mass extinction — the origin of the modern world.
“We knew so little about this interval of time prior to this discovery at Colorado Springs,” says Lyson, the museum’s curator of vertebrate paleontology. “And we went from finding jaws to entire skulls and skeletons of these animals.”
“From the plant fossils, we were able to infer the temperature, the paleotemperature, and how the temperature was changing,” he says. “And then, we were able to date the rocks in which the fossils were found. So we [could] figure out how quickly the world rebounded after the single worst day for life on Earth, when the asteroid struck.”
These fossils that informed our understanding of Earth’s evolutionary history were just kicking around in Colorado Springs’ backyard; evidence of our earliest ancestors was, quite literally, right under our noses.
“There’s just nowhere else in the planet where you can do that — where you have animals, plants, time and temperature,” Lyson says. “So we had sort of the whole thing to really paint this cohesive story of just how and when life rebounded.”
The exhibit, which first opened in October 2019, just months before the world shut down, includes real fossils, concretions and a multimedia storytelling wall that walks exhibitgoers through the Corral Bluffs discovery. There are also 3D reconstructions, created in collaboration with paleoartists.
Lyson says many Coloradans don’t realize how fossil-rich the land they live on is: “[I]f you own a house and have a backyard, there’s a good chance that you have fossils in the backyard if you live between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.”
And according to the paleontologist, there is much more history to uncover. “My dear colleague, Ian Miller, who just left to go to National Geographic, he always says that the best fossils are still in the ground. A lot of people, they always think, ‘Oh, all the good fossils have already been found. There’s nothing left for me to do.’ But I mean, there [are] amazing fossils yet to be found.”
In other words: Better get digging.
Tom and Jean Latka
Tom and Jean Latka’s art will be featured in the main gallery through Aug. 13 at Blo Back Gallery, 131 Spring St., Pueblo. The two have been professional artists for over 30 years: “They first popped the kiln door on their ceramic careers in 1976 when they moved to Pueblo, Colorado…. Together they embarked on what they considered to be an adventuresome endeavor: becoming studio artists.” Can’t make it? Check out the virtual gallery at blobackgallery.com.
Indigenous Community Resource Fair
Haseya Advocate Program is hosting a free event where the Colorado Springs Indigenous community can learn about services and resources offered by Native-led organizations, like the Native Workforce Program, Denver Indian Family Resource Center and the Native American Student Union from Colorado College. In addition to info booths, there will be art and jewelry vendors. COVID-19 vaccines — and free Indian tacos for the first 25 people — will be provided. Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/haseya-fair.
83rd Annual Bronc Day
Participate in one of the longest-running historical events in southern Colorado. Bronc Day began in 1939 as a way to welcome visitors to the Ute Pass area. Today, it is a free, family-friendly, Western-themed festival with a parade, costumes, gold panning, sack races, Victorian dance lessons and rubber duck creek races. Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Main Street and Park, Green Mountain Falls. Visit discoverutepass.com/bronc-day for more info.