Irene Wade’s first-ever show was in 2019 at The Gallery Below.
“When I was there, it felt a little goofy to just have like two paintings up, in this room full of all these amazing artists,” she says. But Wade sold some work, got really good feedback, and enjoyed connecting with the other artists. In fact, it inspired her to pursue art more seriously. This month, Wade has her first solo show at Bar-K.
Wade has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). “Growing up, I was always doodling in the corners of my notebook ...,” she says. “So I just kind of started exploring these mindless doodles that I was doing on a bigger scale.” When it comes to art, Wade’s priority is to have fun with it. And in the absence of a formal arts education, she’s given herself permission to fully embrace her own style.
“Honestly, social media kind of made me feel a little bit better about my art presence, because I was starting to find all these artists online who were just like … chaotic artists, you know? People who were drawing on like cardboard boxes with oil pastels.
“And I was obsessed with that artwork, but it wasn’t something that you’d typically go to a gallery to see. So I think that my lack of technical training has kind of led me to just want to explore my own techniques.”
Wade is a self-described “chaotic artist.” Her body of work encompasses a broad range of mediums and materials — embracing disruption and messiness at every turn. Wade particularly enjoys mixed media. (She’s been collecting magazine scraps since the fourth grade.) She also enjoys working with ink and has recently begun to experiment with watercolor and acrylics.
“I want to inspire people to be free, be goofy, and create art just for the sake of creating art,” says Wade. “I know that a lot of the pieces I make aren’t that impressive on a technical level, but the fact that I’m having fun with it — I hope that resonates for people. I want people to look at my paintings and just kind of like giggle and be like, ‘Dope!’”
Wade will have prints and original paintings available for purchase.
