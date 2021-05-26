When Mistia Fallon retired from professional performance and entertainment production to have her daughter, she realized she still wanted to be involved in the aerial community.
She had an engineer install a rig in her garage, and it wasn’t long before she had a handful of students. When they outgrew the garage, Fallon started renting space from a gymnastics club; and when they outgrew the club, they moved into another studio, where the company currently resides. The small studio that originated in Fallon’s garage is now the Dragonfly Aerial Company.
In November, Dragonfly Aerial Company plans to relocate yet again. In the span of her career, Fallon has gone from 3,000-seat venues, to a garage, to a club, to a studio, to a facility with 28-foot ceilings and an in-house theater. “We’ve been around the block a bit,” she says.
Fallon describes aerial arts as “dance in the air.” Her studio offers professional event entertainment and more than 50 classes a week that accommodate all levels (beginner through professional). The different apparatus her students use to facilitate this “dance in the air” includes fabric, sling, aerial hoop, aerial chair, aerial ladder, rope, net, straps, loops, trapeze, wire harness, hammocks and bungee.
Dragonfly Aerial Company has powered through the pandemic and is returning to the (virtual) stage this month for Dragonfly in Wonderland, a performance company showcase. The show, a little over four months in the making, is the studio’s take on Alice in Wonderland — though more in line with the Tim Burton version than the Disney one.
Fallon feels fortunate that the company has made it through the worst of the pandemic. She attributes its survival to creativity and resourcefulness, a very supportive community, and an unwavering dedication to the art form.
“I think that’s how it is with artists,” says Fallon. “You can try and ground us all you want, you can shut us in, you can lock us down, but artists have to create to be. And you can’t stop that.”
When the pandemic hit, Dragonfly’s strategy was simple: Adapt and move forward. The team focused on how they would continue to support their students, even if the studio couldn’t operate as it had previously. It was important to them that Dragonfly gave students something to focus on, a goal to work toward and, most importantly, a community to be with.
Danni Maxwell, senior instructor and performance company manager, built virtual classes so students could keep up with their skills from home. Curbside Culture, a COPPeR (Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region) program, gave students a chance to perform in front of a live audience and re-connect with their community. Fallon transformed their studio into a home theater: “[We’ll] film it one at a time 20 feet back from the artist with a mask [on], if that’s what we have to do. But that artist is still going to have that opportunity to express themself the way that they have been working so hard to do.”
At this point, the studio is decked out: fabric, lights, even a fog machine. “I don’t know how we’re going to transition back to theaters after this, to be honest,” jokes Maxwell.
Fallon applauds the Dragonfly community for their resilience and dedication in an environment that hasn’t been particularly accommodating. “It shows that art is going to persevere,” she says.