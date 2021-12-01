‘I had a[n art] show in Salida,” says Audrey Gray, “and this woman said, ‘Hey, I have this really cool stuff. I don’t know what it is. It’s coming up in my backyard. Do you want to come check it out?’”
After conferring with a geologist friend, Gray discovered that the “really cool stuff” was in fact volcanic ash from Yellowstone. Pure white, fine and perfect for blending, the sediment was promptly added to her growing art supply of earth materials. Almost 12 years later, she’s running low. She even returned to Salida recently, hoping to find it again. (She didn’t.)
Gray’s interest in earth materials originated in college, where she studied art, experimenting with oil, paint and wax, before settling on acrylic. Gray rarely finds what she’s looking for in a store; instead, you’ll find her scavenging roadcuts across the country.
Over the years, Gray has been gradually building her palette: whites, grays, blacks, blues, reds, browns, greens. It’s an atypical collection process — a hunting and gathering of sorts, one requiring careful observation and monitoring, and a willingness to travel far to acquire the perfect pigment.
Most of her materials are from Colorado, but some are from Texas, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Sometimes, she says, it’s a “wild goose chase.” Gray went to Arizona because she had heard about blue dirt — a color harder to come by — in a specific area. The dirt, unfortunately, ended up being more purple than blue.
On occasion, materials are gifted to her. Fifteen years ago, her sister gave her a jar of sand from Egypt — sand she just recently used for the first time (admittedly, by accident: “I didn’t realize until after that it was the Egypt sand,” says Gray).
Roadcuts, however, are Gray’s source of choice: “I like roadcuts because it feels like the Earth has already been so disturbed in those places that taking a gallon off the side of the road isn’t going to do much harm.” Another advantage is that, because the dirt/sediment is already very exposed to the elements, the risk of deterioration when she sticks it on a canvas is minimal.
It’s not out of the ordinary for an artist to want to capture a specific moment in a specific place, but Gray takes it one step further, using raw earth materials to cultivate a stronger human-environment connection. Earthscapes, her upcoming exhibit at Kreuser Gallery, features a series of landscape paintings created with these materials. Many pieces also incorporate figurative work, though Gray doesn’t want these to feel like portraits; she says it’s less about the person and more about their relationship with the environment they’re in. “I would like people to feel more connected with nature because I feel like this disconnect we have in our society is what’s driving us to kill the planet,” says Gray. “And that’s a thing that I care a lot about.” On average, for smaller works, it takes her around 15 hours to finish one painting.
This is Gray’s second show since the pandemic; her first, in May, was at the Manitou Art Center. Financial uncertainty and health stressors, combined with the responsibility of caring for her 9-year-old son through a pandemic, made 2020 a particularly difficult year. “During the pandemic, I found it so stressful that I didn’t create anything at all for the first — at least — whole year of the pandemic,” says Gray. “And coming back has been kind of hard. It’s felt like a struggle, and it’s felt like things aren’t coming as easily maybe.” Some artists blossomed creatively during the pandemic while others shut down entirely. “I was definitely in the shutdown category,” says Gray.
The deadline for this show, however, pushed her to make art a regular part of her life again. And it’s a push Gray says she’s grateful for.
